PREP VOLLEYBALL

GICC wins North Bend Central Tournament

NORTH BEND - The Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team went 3-0 to win the North Bend Central Tournament Saturday.

The Class C-1, No. 1 Crusaders (Omaha World-Herald) opened with a 25-9, 25-14 win over Wayne. Hadlee Hasselmann led the way with nine kills, while Maggie Herbek added six. Carolyn Maser dished out 16 assists and Maddie Schneider led the defense with 12 digs.

Central Catholic then defeated Freeman 25-14, 25-20. Herbek led the Crusader attack with 10 kills, while Schneider added six. Maser had 20 assists and 10 digs, while Tristyn Hedman led the defense with 15 digs.

GICC finished the day with a 25-14, 25-7 win over North Bend Central. Herbek had 10 kills to lead the Crusaders. Maser had 18 assists, while Hedman had 12 digs and Maser had 10.

PREP SOFTBALL

Crusaders go 1-2 at Hastings Tournament

HASTINGS - The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went 1-2 at the Hastings Tournament Saturday.

The Crusaders opened with a 10-5 loss to Seward. Madalyn Renz led the offense by going 2 for 4 with a RBI, while Avery O'Boyle was 2 for 4.

GICC responded with a 6-4 win over McCook. Renz was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double, while Shaylee Meister was 2 for 3 with a RBI. O'Boyle hit a home run in the contest.

In the final game, the Crusaders fell to Crete 6-2. Anna Tibbetts and Logan Rainforth each went 1 of 2 with a RBI for GICC.

Game 1

Seward 10, GICC 5

GICC 022 001 0-5 9 5

Seward 512 110 X-10 11 4

WP-Sides. LP-Saddler. 2B-GICC: Rainforth.

Game 2

GICC 6, McCook 4

McCook 100 30-4 4 4

GICC 022 02-6 6 3

WP-Rainforth. LP-Havlicek. 2B-GICC: Renz. HR: O'Boyle.

Game 3

Crete 6, GICC 2

Crete 101 31-6 8 0

GICC 020 00-2 5 1

WP-Parde. LP-Rainforth. HR-C: Parde.