VOLLEYBALL

Northwest takes second at Beatrice

BEATRICE - The Northwest volleyball team went 2-1 to take second at the Beatrice Tournament Saturday.

The Vikings opened with a 25-13, 25-18 win over Aurora. Kyla Sybrandts and Izzy Buhrman led Northwest with five kills each, while Brooklyn Beck led the defense with 10 digs. Kenna Bowman served 18 points and also had 10 assists.

Northwest then defeated Class B, No. 10 Elkhorn 26-24, 25-22 in the semifinals. Sybrandts led the way with eight kills, while Buhrman chipped in five. Haylee Brandt had four blocks, while Maci Langford had 14 digs and Beck chipped in 12.

But Northwest fell to No. 6 Waverly 25-19, 25-13. Brandt led the attack with three kills, while Evelyn Poland had 10 digs and five assists.

CROSS COUNTRY

Northwest girls second, boys third at Minden

MINDEN – The Northwest cross country teams competed at the Minden Invite on Saturday.

The Viking boys finished second with 42 points, while the girls took third with 44 points.

In the boys race, freshman Ethan Smith led the way with a third-place finish at 17:01.

In the girls race, Olivia Chapman paced the Vikings with a second-place finish at 21:01, while Marissa Miles was seventh at 22:23 and Peyton Smith came in 10th at 23:07.

Aurora won the girls’ team title with 22 points and had four top 10 medalists. The boys finished third with 43 points.

Minden Invite

Boys

Team Standings

Gothenburg 19, Northwest 42, Aurora 43, Minden 60, Milford 85, Adams Central 99

Medalists

1, Hertz, GOTH, 16:32; 2, Graves, GOTH, 16:35; 3, Smith, NW, 17:01; 4, Gautier, AUR, 17:29; 5, Cederburg, MIN, 17:31; 6, Evans, AUR, 17:36; 7, Olsen, GOTH, 17:43; 8, Carter, MIL, 17:48; 9, Sager, GOTH, 17:56; 10, Gaeta, GOTH, 17:59.

GIRLS

Team Standings

Aurora 22, Milford 42, Northwest 44, Gothenburg 65, Minden 67, Adams Central 99.

Medalists

1, Kenning, MIL, 19:22; 2, Chapman, NW, 21:01; 3, Ericksen, AUR, 21:25; 4, Wineteer, AUR, 21:33; 5, Pinkston, GOTH, 21:46; 6, Eggleston, AUR, 22:05; 7, Miles, NW, 22:23; 8, Piening, MIL, 22:37; 9, Dick, AUR, 22:56; 10, Smith, NW, 23:07.

SOFTBALL

Crusaders go 2-1 at St. Cecilia Invite

HASTINGS - The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went 2-1 at the Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament Saturday.

Aquinas rallied with a five-run seventh to defeat the Crusaders 5-4 in the first game. Shaylee Meister led GICC by going 2 for 4 with a RBI. Brielle Saddler hit a home run in the contest.

Central Catholic bounced back to defeat Omaha Gross 7-6, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Anna Tibbetts led the offense by going 3 for 4, while Madalyn Renz was 2 for 4 with a RBI and a double.

Then in the final game against West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Reese Chrastil hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give GICC a 6-3 win.

Jacie Palik was 2 for 3 with a double for the Crusaders.

Hastings SC Invite

Game One

Aquinas 5, GICC 4

GICC 010 100 2-4 7 7

Aquinas 000 000 5-5 5 2

WP-Stutzman. LP-Saddler. 2B-GICC: Tibbetts. AQU:Wollmer, Bohuslavsky. HR-GICC: Saddler.

Game Two

GICC 7, Omaha Gross 6

Gross 030 210-6 10 4

GICC 400 201-7 11 4

WP-Saddler. LP-Kreber. 2B-GICC: Renz. OG: Skradski, Mgoodwin.

Game Three

GICC 6, GACC 3

GACC 000 003-3 9 1

GICC 210 003-6 7 0

WP-Rainforth. LP-Toline. 2B-GICC: Palik, Tibbetts, Renz. HR-GICC: Chrastil.

Northwest goes 1-2 at Kearney Invite

KEARNEY - The Class B, No. 5 Northwest softball team finished 1-2 at the Kearney Invite Saturday.

The Vikings opened with an 17-8 loss to Kearney. Lily Martinez led the offense by going 2 for 2 with a RBI and a double. Kylie Caspersen hit a home run in the contest.

Northwest regrouped to take the second game 5-3 over Bellevue West. The Vikings put up four runs in the fourth to take control. Jolie O'Hara was 2 for 2, while Kyra Ray was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a double to lead the offense.

The Vikings dropped their final game 9-3 to Bellevue East. Reyse Zobel led the offense by going 2 for 3 with a RBI and a double, while Ray was 2 for 2.

Kearney Invite

Game One

Kearney 17, Northwest 8

Kearney 128 6-17 9 1

Northwest 041 3-8 8 5

WP - Magnani. LP-Caspersen. 2B-K: Schmeits, Kaskie, Magnanin, Wright. NW: Martinez. 3B-K: Hatcher. NW: Dorsey. HR-NW: Caspersen.

Game Two

Northwest 5, Bellevue West 3

Bellevue West 002 01-3 6 3

Northwest 010 40-5 6 0

WP-Caspersen. LP-White. 2B-BW: Phephies. NW: Caspersen, Ray, Zobel. 3B-BW: Hazel.

Bellevue East 9, Northwest 3

Northwest 002 01-3 7 2

Bellevue East 104 13-10 0

WP-McMurtry. LP-Caspersen. 2B-NW: Zobel. BE: McMurtry, Ehlers. 3B-BE: MeMontel. HR-BE: Fitzgerald.

Islanders go 0-2 during second day at Papillion-LaVista South

PAPILLION - The Grand Island Senior High softball team dropped a pair of game to rated teams during the second day of the Papillion-LaVista South Tournament Saturday.

The Islanders dropped a 4-0 decision to Class A, No. 10 Millard South. Briannah Kutschku was 1 for 3 with a triple.

Grand Island dropped a 14-1 four-inning game to No. 6 Elkhorn South. Kutschkau, Braelyn Sindelar, Rayle Ostermieier and Aaliyah Gracia all had hits with the Islanders.

Papillion-LaVista South Invite

Game One

Millard South 4, Grand Island 0

Grand Island 000 00-0 4 2

Millard South 001 03-4 3 2

WP-McCoy. LP-Hormann. 3B-GI: Kutschkau.

Game Two

Elkhorn South 14, Grand Island 1

Elkhorn South 204 8-14 11 1

Grand Island 100 0-1 4 8

WP-Akins. LP-Hoos. 2B-ES: Green, Geer, Horsham.