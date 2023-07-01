DCB defeats U-Save Pharmacy

KEARNEY - The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team fell to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus during the Kearney 4th of July tournament.

DCB scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings during a 7-4 win over the Grand Island seniors.

Carter Noakes led DCB by going 3 for 4 with a double and a RBI.

Charlie Kreiser led U-Save by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the loss.

Grand Island will finish the tournament against Loomis at 3 p.m. Sunday.

DCB 7, U-Save Pharmacy 4

DCB; 011; 320; 0-7; 11; 1

U-Save Pharmacy; 020; 200; 0-4; 7; 2

WP-Hurt. LP-Nesvara. 2B-DCB: Noakes. USP: Obermiller.