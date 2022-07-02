Saturday legion baseball

U-Save Pharmacy starts Kearney Tourney 1-1

KEARNEY — The U-Save Pharmacy legion baseball team started 1-1 in the Kearney Jerseys Tournament Saturday.

The Grand Island seniors opened with a 10-2 five-inning win over Smith Center, Kan.

Hunter Powers led the offense by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Payton Gangwish earned the win with seven strikeouts and gave up seven hits.

In the second game, U-Save fell to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 4-0.

The game was scoreless until the fifth when DCB scored two runs, then added two more in the following inning.

Carter Noakes got the win for DCB. He gave up two hits and had eight strikeouts.

Pryce Ostermeier and Madden Kontos had the hits, with Ostermeier coming up with a double.

Evan Gydesen gave up four hits but struck out five DCB batters in the loss.

Game One

Smith Center, Kan. 020 00—2 7 2

U-Save Pharmacy 073 0X—10 6 2

WP—Gangwish. LP—NA.

Game Two

U-Save Pharmacy 000 000 0—0 3 4

DCB 000 022 X—4 4 1

WP—Noakes. LP—Gydesen. 2B—USP: Ostermeier; DCB: Gorecki.

