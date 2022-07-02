 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Grand Island Independent is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive

Saturday legion baseball

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Baseball

U-Save Pharmacy starts Kearney Tourney 1-1

KEARNEY — The U-Save Pharmacy legion baseball team started 1-1 in the Kearney Jerseys Tournament Saturday.

The Grand Island seniors opened with a 10-2 five-inning win over Smith Center, Kan.

Hunter Powers led the offense by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Payton Gangwish earned the win with seven strikeouts and gave up seven hits.

In the second game, U-Save fell to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 4-0.

The game was scoreless until the fifth when DCB scored two runs, then added two more in the following inning.

Carter Noakes got the win for DCB. He gave up two hits and had eight strikeouts.

Pryce Ostermeier and Madden Kontos had the hits, with Ostermeier coming up with a double.

Evan Gydesen gave up four hits but struck out five DCB batters in the loss.

People are also reading…

Game One

Smith Center, Kan. 020 00—2 7 2

U-Save Pharmacy 073 0X—10 6 2

WP—Gangwish. LP—NA.

Game Two

U-Save Pharmacy 000 000 0—0 3 4

DCB 000 022 X—4 4 1

WP—Noakes. LP—Gydesen. 2B—USP: Ostermeier; DCB: Gorecki.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts