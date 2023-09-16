PREP VOLLEYBALL

GICC wins Ord Invite, improves to 12-0

ORD – The Class C-1, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team claimed the Ord Invite to improve to 12-0 on the season.

The Crusaders opened with a 25-17, 25-20 win over Doniphan-Trumbull.

GICC then posted a 25-14, 25-11 win over West Holt. Hadlee Hasselmann led the Crusaders with 10 kills, while Carolyn Maser dished out 22 assists. Tristyn Hedman had 15 digs.

The Crusaders closed the day with a 25-16, 25-15 win over Class D-1, No. 1 Amherst. Maggie Herbek led the way with nine kills, while Hasselmann added eight. Hedman had 13 digs, while Maddie Schneider added 10. Maser dished out 20 assists.

Grand Island finishes fifth at LPS Classic

LINCOLN – The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team went 2-1 in the gold tournament to finish fifth in the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament.

The Islanders opened with a 25-16, 27-29, 25-18 loss to Class A, No. 1 and two-time defending state champion Papillion-LaVista South. Tia Traudt led the way with 15 kills and 13 digs, while Haedyn Hoos chipped in 14. Jaylen Hansen had 20 digs and Jaysa Wentzlaff dished out 34 assists and three ace serves.

Grand Island bounced back to defeat Belleuve West 25-15, 25-16. Hoos led the way with 11 kills, while Traudt had eight. Mya Chrisman had three blocks, while Wentzlaff had 22 assists. Hansen had 11 digs.

The Islanders finished the day with a 25-15, 25-20 win over Papillion-LaVista. Traudt led the way with 14 kills, while Hoos had 10. Hansen had 13 digs and Wentzlaff dished out 25 assists.

FOOTBALL

GICC fall to Aquinas

DAVID CITY - The Grand Island Central Catholic football team fell to David City Aquinas 23-0 Saturday.

The Monarchs scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull away to the win.

Grayson Sack was 13 of 28 for 142 yards. The Crusaders seven yards rushing.

GICC hosts Class C-2, No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia next Friday.