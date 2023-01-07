Saturday's City Roundup

SWIMMING

GISH girls win Kearney Invite, boys second

KEARNEY - The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams had a good day at the Kearney Invite.

The Islander girls captured the meet with 257 points, 68 points better than runner-up Lincoln Pius X, while the boys finished second with 226 points, just 11 points behind Lincoln Northeast.

The girls won six events, including two relays. Gracie Wilson won both the 200 IM (2:15.74) and 100 butterfly (1:12.42), while Kate Novinski captured the 100 backstroke (a school-record 59.65), and Lily Wilson took the 500 freestyle (5:30.20).

The three joined Delayna Hermesch on the winning 200 medley relay (1:55.04) as well as teaming with Ashley Nelson on the 400 freestyle relay (3:43.43).

The boys captured seven events. Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won both the 200 freestyle (1:51.76) and 500 freestyle (5:03.14), while Luke Dankert captured the 100 butterfly (52.37) and 100 backstroke and Lorenzo Ciafre took the 200 IM (2:00.77) and 100 breaststroke (59.64)

The three teamed with Jacob Seelow on the winning 200 medley relay (1:41.40).

WRESTLING

Northwest wins Central City Invite

CENTRAL CITY - Northwest came away victorious at the Central City Invite.

The Vikings won the team title with 199.5 points Saturday at Central City.

Joe Stein was the lone champion for Northwest in claiming the 220-pound title.

Stein came in as the No. 7 seed and defeated the No. 2 seed Noah Hyson of Fairbury as well as avenging a loss to Ord’s Sam Boettcher in the semifinals. Stein pinned him in 1:45. He won on a medical forfeit over Pleasanton’s Luke Pawloski in the final.

“He wrestled some great matches today. He beat Boettcher in the semifinals, who beat him last week,” Sybrandts said. “He’s starting to come around.”

Kaleb Keiper (third, 106), Roland Mendoza (sixth, 120), Jonathan Taylor (third, 126), Gavin Ruff (fifth, 132), Ian Arends (sixth, 138), Theron Johnson (third, 152), Bo Bushhousen (second, 160), Cooper Ewoldt (third, 182), Kolton Kerr (sixth, 195) and Victor Isele (second, 285) were the other medalists for the Vikings. Sybrandts was pleased with what he witnessed.

“It was a great group effort overall,” Sybrandts said. “Our kids are wrestling at a high level right now. They are disappointed when they lose and I like seeing that because our goal should be to win it every weekend. But we had a lot of kids wrestle really well today.”

Northwest hosts O’Neill Tuesday.

Grand Island girls win Malcolm Invite

MALCOLM - The Grand Island Senior High girls won the team title on Saturday at the Malcolm Invite with 170 points.

Addisyn Gates (105 pounds), Claudis Lucas-Escobar (155) and Ali Edwards (190) all claimed titles in their respective brackets to lead the Islanders.

Sandra Gutierrez (second, 100), Briannah Kutschkau (third, 125), Dulce Montanez (fourth, 135) and Meghan Hixson (second, 170) were the other medalists for the Islanders.

The Islanders are back in action on Tuesday in a triangular at Omaha North.

Madalyn Renz (third, 170) and Clara Vargas (fifth, 190) were medalists for Grand Island Central Catholic.

GICC’s Alberts tops field at Malcolm Invite

MALCOLM - Ben Alberts stayed undefeated on the season after claiming the 160-pound title at the Malcolm Invite.

The Crusader senior improved to 23-0 after pinning Ralston’s Anthony Cortijo in 0:19 Saturday.

Ayden Beran also earned a medal for GICC as he finished second at 285.

That allowed the Crusaders to finish 10th with 62 points.

Pittman leads Islanders at Rollin Dyer Tournament

ATLANTIC, Iowa - Zachary Pittman led the Grand Island Senior High boys wrestling team at the Rollin Dyer Invite.

The Islander junior captured the 285-pound title Saturday.

Pittman won five matches, including a 3-2 win over Glenwood's Trent Patton in the final.

Riley Bishop (seventh, 106), Madden Kontos (second, 120), Kaden Harder (seventh, 126), Cristian Cortez (sixth, 132), Hudson Oliver (third, 182) and Justyce Hostetler (third, 195) were the other medalists for Grand Island.

The Islanders finished eighth with 118 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heartland Lutheran girls drop game to Silver Lake

ROSELAND—The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team lost 47-24 on the road at Silver Lake on Saturday night.

The Red Hornets were outscored 30-14 in the second half after trailing 17-10 at halftime.

Kelsey Essex led Heartland Lutheran (1-8) with nine points. The Red Hornets are back in action next Thursday at St. Edward.

Heartland Lutheran; 6; 4; 9; 5—24

Silver Lake; 9; 8; 12; 18—47

HL-Keasling 2, Lemburg 8, Saddler 3, Rhoades 2, Essex 9.

SL-S. Schmidt 7, Karr 4, Parr 2, TenBensel 13, E. Schmidt 14, Bonifas 2, Soucek 2, Junek 3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Heartland Lutheran falls to Silver Lake

ROSELAND—The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team fell to Silver Lake 46-9 Saturday.

No other information was provided.