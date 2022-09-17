 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Saturday's City Roundup

  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Volleyball

VOLLEYBALL

GICC claims Ord Invite

ORD ­— The Class C-1, No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team went 3-0 to capture the Ord Invite Saturday.

The Crusaders opened with a 25-15, 25-5 win over Pleasanton. Gracie Woods led the way with 16 kills and 12 digs, while Maddie Weyers added six. Carolyn Maser dished out 22 assists.

GICC then defeated O’Neill 25-21, 25-9. Lucy Ghaifan and Woods each had 10 kills in the victory. Maser had 22 assists, while Tristyn Hedman had 13 digs.

The Crusaders (13-1) earned a 25-13, 25-13 victory over Class C-2, No. 8 Amherst. Woods finished with 10 kills, while Ghaifan added eight. Maser had 20 assists, while Hedman had 11 digs.

Grand Island 2-1 in silver bracket of LPS Classic

People are also reading…

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball went 2-1 in the Silver Bracket of the Lincoln Public Schools Classic Saturday.

The Islanders opened with a 25-18, 25-16 win over North Platte, before falling to Elkhorn 25-21, 25-17 in the semifinals. They bounced back to defeat Bellevue West 25-22, 25-22 in the third-place match.

The Islanders finished 3-3 during the two-day tournament.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid Reaction: Thoughts after Oklahoma beats Nebraska — 'It felt like a tide turned'

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts