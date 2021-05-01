Saturday's city roundup

BASEBALL
Islanders drop two in Fremont
FREMONT — Grand Island Senior High gave up a few big innings in both games during the Fremont Triangular Saturday.
And both led to Islander losses.
Grand Island gave up a five-run inning and a seven-run inning during an 18-8 loss to Elkhorn South.
The Islanders had a hard time getting Brady Christensen out. He led the Storm offense by going 3 for 3 with four RBIs, two doubles, a triple and scored four times.
Mike Buhrman led the Grand Island offense by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
The Islanders also gave up a five and seven-run innings, but also gave up six extra base hits in a 16-9 loss to Fremont Bergan.
Jax Sorensen had two triples, while Carter Sintek had two doubles for Bergan.
Carson Leiting led the offense by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a triple, while Jaden Jurgensmeier was 2 for 4 with two doubles and a RBI.
Game One
Elkhorn South 335 70—18 16 1
Grand Island 212 30—8 10 1
WP—Knust. LP—Jurgensmeier. 2B—ES: Christensen 2. 3B—ES: Christensen. GI: Buhrman.
Game Two
Grand Island 302 112 0—9 11 1
Fremont Bergan 150 712 X—16 13 0
WP—Gifford. LP—Kissack. 2B—GI: Jurgensmeier 2, Myers. FB: Sintek 2, Janke. 3B—GI: Leiting. FB: Sorensen 2, Janke.
TRACK AND FIELD
GICC boys take second at Centennial Conference
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team took second at the Centennial Conference Meet Saturday.
The Crusaders won four events to help them score 77 points.
GICC went 1-2 in the pole vault with Gage Steinke and Ben Alberts each clearing 13-0. Steinke was declared with the less misses.
Isaac Herbek claimed the triple jump (44-1 1/2), while Brayton Johnson took the 400 (51.64) and Alberts joined Zach Cloud, Tanner Turek and Reid Martinez on the winning 3,200 relay (8:26.85).
The Crusader girls finished tied for fifth with 48 points. Marissa Rerucha was the lone winner after taking the pole vault (10-7).