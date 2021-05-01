Saturday's city roundup

BASEBALL

Islanders drop two in Fremont

FREMONT — Grand Island Senior High gave up a few big innings in both games during the Fremont Triangular Saturday.

And both led to Islander losses.

Grand Island gave up a five-run inning and a seven-run inning during an 18-8 loss to Elkhorn South.

The Islanders had a hard time getting Brady Christensen out. He led the Storm offense by going 3 for 3 with four RBIs, two doubles, a triple and scored four times.

Mike Buhrman led the Grand Island offense by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

The Islanders also gave up a five and seven-run innings, but also gave up six extra base hits in a 16-9 loss to Fremont Bergan.

Jax Sorensen had two triples, while Carter Sintek had two doubles for Bergan.

Carson Leiting led the offense by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a triple, while Jaden Jurgensmeier was 2 for 4 with two doubles and a RBI.

Game One

Elkhorn South 335 70—18 16 1