Saturday's City Roundup

SOFTBALL

Vikings captures Fairbury Invite title

FAIRBURY — The Class B, No. 6 Northwest softball team went 3-0 to take the Fairbury Invite.

In the opening game, the Vikings fell behind 4-0, but scored 11 runs in the third and fourth innings to take an 11-6 win over Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend.

Kyra Ray led the offense by going 3-for-3 and scored two runs. Reyse Zobel, Kamryn Mings and Laiken Dorsey all had two hits.

Ava Laurent pitched a perfect game with 11 strikeouts to lift Northwest to a 7-0 win over Milford.

Zobel was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a double to lead the Viking offense.

Laurent then pitched a complete game shutout during an 8-0 win over Elkhorn North in the final game.

She gave up one hit and had 14 strikeouts in the victory.

Offensively, Zobel was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run. Avyn Urbanski was 2-for-2 with a RBI and a home run.

Game 1

FCEMF 130 02—6 8 3

Northwest 005 60—11 14 3

WP—Caspersen. LP—Lauby. 2B—NW: Cushing, Zobel, Caspersen, Loman.

Game 2 Northwest 221 011—7 5 0

Milford 000 000—0 0 2

WP—Laurent. LP—Springer. 2B—NW: Zobel.

Game 3

Elkhorn North 000 00—0 1 1

Northwest 004 4X—8 9 1

WP—Laurent. LP—Pribnow. 2B—NW: Cushing; HR—NW: Urbanski, Zobel.

Islanders go 1-1 during second day at Papillion-LaVista South Invite

PAPILLION — Thanks to Adriana Cabello, Grand Island Senior High had a very high note during the second day of the Papillion-LaVista South Tournament.

The Islander senior hit a RBI single to bring home Briannah Kutschkau for the winning win during an 8-7 win over Lincoln Southeast Saturday.

Grand Island had 13 hits in the contest. Kutschkau was 3-for-4 with a RBI and two doubles to lead the offense.

But the Islanders fell to Omaha Skutt 8-6 in their final game.

Kutschkau led the offense by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs with two doubles.

Game one

Lincoln SE 113 020—7 12 1

Grand Island 120 311—8 13 0

WP—Sindelar. LP—McKeon. 2B—LSE: Kjeldgaard, Crouch; GI: Kutschkau, Nolan. HR—LSE: Neumayer.

Game Two

Omaha Skutt 221 21-8 9 2

Grand Island 130 11-6 9 2

WP-O’Neill. LP-Sindelar. 2B-OS:Kahler 2, Desantis, Spizzirri. GI: Kutschkau 2, Walford. 3B-OS: Fritton. HR-Desantis.

Crusaders go 1-2 at Neumann Invite

WAHOO — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went 1-2 at the Bishop Neumann Invite.

The Crusaders fell to Guardian Angels Central Catholic 6-3 and to David City Aquinas 9-4. GICC defeated Aquinas in the final game 11-3.

Against GACC. Avery O’Boyle led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a double.

Against Aquinas, O’Boyle again led the offense by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a doubles.

In the second game against Aquinas, Kylie Gangwish was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and hit two home runs. Brielle Saddler was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and hit a home run as well.

Game One

GACC 000 024 0—6 9 1

GICC 011 001 0—3 5 2

WP—Toline. LP—Culler. 2B—GACC: Perchal, Caulner, Jansen; GICC: O’Boyle. 3B—GICC: Tibbetts.

Game Two

Aquinas 003 204 0—9 11 2

GICC 000 031 0—4 4 2

WP—Stutzman. LP—Saddler. 2B—GICC: O’Boyle; AQU: Reimers. 3B—AQU: Romshek. HR—AQU: Karpisek.

Game Three

GICC 301 52-11 11 0

Aquinas 000 30-3 4 1

WP-Rainforth. LP-Bohuslvsky. 2B-GICC: Spaulding. AQU: Wisnieski. HR-GICC: Gangwish 2, Saddler. AQU: Hartman.

CROSS COUNTRY

NW boys second, girls third at Minden Invite

MINDEN — The Northwest cross country teams had a good showing at the Minden Invite.

Both teams finished with three medalists Saturday.

The boys had three medalists to help them take second with 40 points. Ben Sutherland led the way with a fourth-place finish (17:31), while Caden Keller was fifth (17:39). Kian Botts was the other medalist in taking 12th (18:16).

The girls finished third with 43 points. Olivia Chapman led the way with a seventh-place finish (21:52), while Peyton Smith was eighth (22:05) and Neelie Dorsey came in 10th (22:09).

Minden Invite

BOYS

Team Standings

Gothenburg 19, Northwest 40, Minden 58, Aurora 58, Milford 63, Adams Central 107.

Medalists

1, Parker Graves, GOTH, 17:06; 2, Lucas Gautier, AUR, 17:17; 3, Ethan Olsen, GOTH, 17:24; 4, Ben Sutherland, NW, 17:31; 5, Caden Keller, NW, 17:39; 6, Kaleb Eickhoff, MIL, 17:49; 7, Yahriel Gaeta, GOTH, 17:51; 8, Nathan Sager, GOTH, 17:59; 9, Hudson Mullet, MIL, 17:59; 10, Abel Flores, GOTH, 18:07; 11, Caden Jameson, MIN, 18:15; 12, Kian Botts, NW, 18:16; 13, Samuel Cederburg, MIN, 18:30; 14, Charlie Evans, AUR, 18:32; 15, Andrew Heckman, AC, 18:39.

GIRLS

Team Standings

Minden 31, Aurora 37, Northwest 43, Milfrod 54, Adams Central 60, Gothenburg 102.

Medalists

1, Lilly Kenning, MIL, 19:39; 2, Jessie Hurt, MIN, 20:54; 3, Alexis Ericksen, AUR, 21:08; 4, Ella Eggleston, AUR, 21:12; 5, Catherine Lehn, AC, 21:26; 6, Trinity Houchin, MIN, 21:50; 7, Olivia Chapman, NW, 21:52; 8, Peyton Smith, NW, 22:05; 9, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 22:05; 10, Neelie Dorsey, NW, 22:09; 11, Lindsey Rehtus, MIN, 22:22; 12, Alejandra Iniguez-Jauregui, MIN, 22:23; 13, Kaitlyn Oswald, AUR, 22:24; 14, Victoria Mink, MIL, 22:26; 15, Avery Salomon, GOTH, 22:46.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest takes second at Beatrice Invite

BEATRICE — The Northwest volleyball team went 2-1 to finish second at the Beatrice Tournament Saturday.

The Class B, No. 9 Vikings opened with a 25-4, 25-15 win over Lincoln Northwest. Whitney Loman led the way with eight kills and eight digs, while Keyara Caspar had 12 points, three ace serves and seven assists.

Northwest then outlasted No. 3 Elkhorn 25-22, 22-25, 25-17. Mikyna Stoppkotte and Makayla Rhoads each had seven kills to lead the Vikings, while Loman chipped in six. Macie Middleton had 17 assists, while Caspar had 12. Rhoads added 21 digs.

The Vikings then fell to No. 6. Waverly 22-25, 25-16, 25-18. Taylor Jakubowski led Northwest with eight kills, while Stoppkotte chipped in five. Hannah Fletcher led the defense with 15 digs.

NW coach Lindsey Harders said the Vikings had a good day.

“We came out very strong in our first match,” Harders said. “We were able to have strong starts in all three sets with Elkhorn. We played really solid defense and were able to get our middles involved more.”