Saturday's city roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Vikings finish second at Twin Cities Invite

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Northwest volleyball team went 2-1 during the second day of the Twin Cities Tournament Saturday. The Vikings opened with a 25-21, 25-22 win over Chase County. Makayla Rhoads led the way with six kills and 10 digs, while Whitney Loman added five. Keyara Caspar had 10 assists, while Hannah Fletcher had eight digs.

Northwest reached the championship match after defeating Gering 26-24, 25-12. Loman led the way with seven kills, while Rhoads chipped in six. Fletcher led the defense with nine digs, while Caspar had eight while adding 11 assists.

However, Northwest fell to Rapid City Stevens 25-19, 25-21 in the final. Loman led the way with seven kills, while Chloe Mader chipped in five. Fletcher had 14 digs, while Caspar had nine assists and Macie Middleton had eight assists.

The Vikings finished 5-1 during the two-day tournament. Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said the Vikings had a great weekend.

“I felt like the girls did a great job of having good energy in all the games,” Harders said. “We utilized a good balanced attack which made it hard for teams to get good touches on the block.”

Northwest will be back in action against Hastings and Beatrice at the Beatrice Triangular Tuesday.

Grand Island finish 2-1 at Columbus Classic

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team finished 2-1 at the Columbus Classic Saturday.

The Islanders dropped a three-set match to Columbus to open the tournament, but came back to defeat Omaha Burke in three sets and Bellevue East in two.

No other information was provided. Grand Island takes on Lincoln North Star Tuesday in Lincoln.

SOFTBALL

Islanders go 1-2 at HAC

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High softball team went 1-2 during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Islanders gave up six runs in the second inning which led to a 7-2 loss to Lincoln Northeast. Adriana Cabello and Jaidyn Walford both were 1 for 3 with a RBI and a double to lead the offense.

Grand Island posted a 13-1 three-inning win over Linocln Southeast. Walford was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and five RBIs in the win. Braelyn Sindelar earned the win by giving up four hits and one strikeout.

The Islanders fell in their final game, losing to Lincoln Pius X 10-5. Briannah Kutschkau led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double, while Mya Gawrych was 2 for 3 with a RBI and a triple.