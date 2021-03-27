Saturday's city roundup

GIRLS SOCCER
Eschliman scores four goals to help NW win
GERING — Rylee Eschliman scored four goals to help Northwest defeat Gering 5-0 Saturday.
She scored two goals in the first half and two more in the second half for the Vikings, who are now 2-0 on the season.
Lexie Lilienthal had two assists on two of those goals and also scored the last goal off an Alexis Julesgard assist for Northwest.
Viking goalkeeper Macey Bosard was the goalie and had five saves.
“Girls are playing well as a team. It’s nice to not have a lot of pressure on our goalie, and with only having five saves, it shows how well we are possessing the ball and playing together,” NW coach Jessica Herrmann said. “We still have a lot of little things we can clean up, but I’m very happy about the start of our season.”
The Vikings will play at Aurora on Tuesday and York on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Janky guides Vikings to win over Gering
GERING — Parker Janky scored six goals to help Northwest defeat Gering 10-0.
The Vikings had a hat trick just five minutes into the contest and added two more in the first half for an 8-0 lead.
Jarit Mejia, Najib Ortiz, Payton King and Trevyn Kenne scored the other goals for Northwest (2-0).
Islanders fall to top-ranked Omaha South
OMAHA — The Class A, No. 8-rated Grand Island Senior High boys soccer fell to No. 1 Omaha South 3-2 Saturday.
The Islanders gave up three goals in the first half to fall behind 3-1 at the half.
Grand Island did lead 1-0 on a Diego Salas goal in the fourth minutes. Javier Baide scored the lone goal in the second half.
“Proud of the effort today from this group. Down 3-1 at the half, have a player sent off with a red five minutes into second half for a hard foul, and then battle to a 3-2 final,” GISH coach Jeremy Jensen said on the Islanders boys soccer Twitter account. “Omaha South is as good as advertised. Great game experience for our crew.”
The Islanders fall to 0-3 on the season.