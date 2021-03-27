Saturday's city roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Eschliman scores four goals to help NW win

GERING — Rylee Eschliman scored four goals to help Northwest defeat Gering 5-0 Saturday.

She scored two goals in the first half and two more in the second half for the Vikings, who are now 2-0 on the season.

Lexie Lilienthal had two assists on two of those goals and also scored the last goal off an Alexis Julesgard assist for Northwest.

Viking goalkeeper Macey Bosard was the goalie and had five saves.

“Girls are playing well as a team. It’s nice to not have a lot of pressure on our goalie, and with only having five saves, it shows how well we are possessing the ball and playing together,” NW coach Jessica Herrmann said. “We still have a lot of little things we can clean up, but I’m very happy about the start of our season.”

The Vikings will play at Aurora on Tuesday and York on Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Janky guides Vikings to win over Gering

GERING — Parker Janky scored six goals to help Northwest defeat Gering 10-0.