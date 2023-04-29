GIRLS SOCCER

GISH girls see season end against Lincoln Northeast

LINCOLN – The Grand Island girls soccer team's season came to an end on Saturday.

The Islanders lost to Lincoln Northeast 1-0 in the first round of districts in the 4-5 matchup.

Grand Island ends their season with a 2-11 record.

BOYS SOCCER

Islander boys end season with loss at Omaha Bryan

OMAHA – The Grand Island boys soccer team also finished their season on Saturday.

The Islanders lost 4-0 to Class A, No. 4 Omaha Bryan in the first round of the A-7 district in a 3-2 matchup. The Bears score three goals in the first period, before adding their final goal in the 53rd minute.

Grand Island's season ends with a 4-10 record.

TRACK AND FIELD

GICC girls finish sixth, boys ninth in Centennial

COLUMBUS – The Grand Island Central Catholic track and field team competed in the Centennial Conference meet.

The Crusader girls finished sixth, and the boys finished ninth in the meet. While neither the girls or boys had a first-lace finisher, they had 11 and six medalists, respectively.

GICC's next meet is on Thursday at Ord.

BASEBALL

Grand Island splits doubleheader with Elkhorn South

The Grand Island baseball team played Class A, No. 2 Elkhorn South on Saturday and split games against the Storm.

The Islanders started the day winning 9-4 over Elkhorn South. GISH got out to a 9-1 lead before the Storm brought three runners home in the top of he seventh on a double from Eamon O'Gorman.

Cohen Nelson had the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings with nine strikeouts and four walks. Fifty-nine of his 95 pitches were thrown for strikes. At the plate, Grand Island had five different batter record a hit, including Broxton Barrientos, who had four RBIs.

The second game was a different story as Elkhorn South's bats came alive.

Grand Island got out to a 4-0 lead in the first, but the Strom roared back and won 16-7 in five innings. Caiden Rath had the loss on the mound, throwing one strikeout and three walks in two innings. The Islanders had four batters record a hit.

Grand Island (10-8) has one more regular season game on Monday at Columbus before postseason games take place on Friday.