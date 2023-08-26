Boys Tennis

Crusaders win home invite

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team won its home invite Saturday.

The Crusaders won two of the four divisions to win the meet with 18 points, while Adams Central and Hastings tied for second with 13.

Austin Staab went 4-0 to win the No. 1 singles division, while JT Rein and Alex Menaugh teamed together to go 4-0 to take the No. 1 doubles division.

Andrew Arens finished 2-2 to take third at No. 2 singles.

GICC Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 18, Adams Central 13, Hastings 13, Lincoln Christian 9, Kearney Catholic 7.

Champions

No. 1 singles – Austin Staab, GICC, 4-0.

No. 2 singles – Austin Vontz, Adams Central, 4-0.

No.1 doubles – JT Rein/Alex Meneugh, GICC, 4-0

No.2 doubles – Alex Hafer/Ethan Zimmerman, Hastings, 4-0.

SOFTBALL

Crusaders go 1-2 at Seward Invite

SEWARD – The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went 1-2 at the Seward Invite Saturday.

The Crusaders fell to Aurora 12-6 in eight innings to open the tournament. The Huskies scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning to take control. Avery O’Boyle led GICC by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Bri Saddler was 2 for 3 with a RBI and a double.

GICC bounced back to defeat Fairbury 10-2 in five innings. Anna Tibbetts led the offense by going 3 for 4 and RBI.

The Crusaders fell to Centennial in the final game. They committed seven errors in the loss. Tibbetts hit a home run, while Logan Rainforth was 2 for 4 with a double.

Game One

Aurora 12, Grand Island CC 6

Aurora 022 001 6–12 13 1

Grand Island CC 101 030 10–6 8 6

WP – Johnson. LP – Saddler. 2B-A: Thomas 2. GICC: Saddler. 3B – A: Fahrnbruch. GICC: Tibbetts.

Game Two

Grand Island CC 10, Fairbury 2, 5 inn.

Grand Island CC 501 40–10 9 3

Fairbury 020 00–2 7 4

WP–Saddler. LP–Schmidt. 2B–GICC: Meister, Renz, Tibbetts. F: Wentz.

Game Three

Centennial 7, Grand Island CC 2

Grand Island CC 002 000-2 6 7

Centennial 005 11X-7 7 1

WP-Fischer. LP-Rainforth. 2B-GICC: Rainforth. CEN: Hoffschneider. HR-GICC: Tibbetts.