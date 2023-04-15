GIRLS SOCCER

Northwest girls win back-to-back conference championships

SCHUYLER - The Class B No. 5 Northwest girls soccer team has been on a roll this season, and that didn't change on Saturday.

The Vikings defeated Schuyler 10-0 in the Central Conference championship match, winning the title for the second consecutive year.

In the match, Northwest had five different players score a goal, including Lupe Sanchez, who had a hat trick and two assists. The Vikings scored nine of their ten goals in the first period.

To reach the championship match, Northwest defeated York 6-0. Evie Keller had a hat trick and Lexie Lilienthal led the team in assists with two.

Northwest (10-0) will host Schuyler on Tuesday.

Northwest boys finish fourth in conference tournament

SCHUYLER - It wasn't the same success story for the Class B No. 10 Northwest boys, as they finished fourth in the Central Conference tournament.

The Vikings trailed 2-0 after the first 13 minutes of their semifinal match against No. 9 Schuyler. The Warriors scored another goal in the 67th minute before Christian Mendoza found Peyton Atwood in the 77th minute, ending the match in a 4-1 Schuyler win.

Northwest took on No. 8 Crete in the third-place match and lost in a shootout.

The Vikings (6-5) will get a chance to avenge their lost to the Schuyler boys on Tuesday when they host the Warriors.