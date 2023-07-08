Home Federal winless in Saturday’s doubleheader

KEARNEY — On the second day of Kearney/Hastings Seniors tournament, Grand Island Home Federal came away without a win.

In their first game of the day, Home Federal tied 3-all with Millard North in eight innings. The teams combined for five runs in the fourth inning, with Millard North bringing another home in the fifth to tie the game.

Eli Arends and Jack Steenson led the team with two hits each. Sam Dinkelman and Tyler Douglass each had an RBI.

Broxton Barrientos was Home Federal’s starting pitcher, throwing five innings. He threw five strikeouts and two walks, giving up four hits.

Against Millard South in the second game of the day, Home Federal was shutout against Millard South, 8-0, in five innings.

Millard South scored five runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead. They brought home one in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Dyllan Hinrichs had the loss on the mound, throwing three strikeouts and zero walks in four innings while giving up seven hits.

Home Federal (19-12-1) will play at 10 a.m. on Sunday against Lincoln North Star in Hastings.

First game

Grand Island Home Federal 3,

Millard North 3

MN 000 210 08 — 3 7 2

HF 000 300 00 — 3 8 2

HF—2B: Steenson. MN—2B: Hugelman, Pankonin, Gibson.

Second game

Millard South 8, Home Federal 0 HF 000 00 — 0 2 2

MS 500 12 — 8 10 1

WP—Weberg. LP—Hinrichs. MS—3B: Hodges.

Five Points splits doubleheader

COLUMBUS — Facing Columbus in a doubleheader, Grand Island Five Points Bank spilt games, losing the first 10-9 and winning the second 14-3.

In the first game, Five Points trailed 10-3 after the first five innings but scored six runs in the sixth to make it a one run game. However, with the bases loaded in the sixth and two on in the seventh, they couldn’t bring anyone back home.

Gavin Haubold led the team at the plate, going 3-4 including a double. Ian Arends also had two RBIs to lead the team.

JT Rein had the loss on the mound, throwing three strikeouts and one walk while giving up seven hits in three innings.

In the second game, Five Points put up five runs in the first inning to take control of the game. The teams played even from there until the fifth inning, where Five Points puts up six runs.

They forced Columbus to go 4-up, 3-down in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

Camden Walker went 3-3 at the plate to lead the team. Gabe Ruiz led the team with three RBIs. Grayson Sack had the win on the mound, throwing six strikeouts and two walks in four innings. Forty-three of his 71 pitches were strikes.

Five Points regular season ends with a 26-10 record.

First game

Columbus 10, Five Points 9

FP 001 206 0 — 9 9 0

COL 212 050 X — 10 11 1

WP—Christensen. LP—Rein. 2B—FP: Haubold, Ruiz. 2B—COL: Reeder, Rentaria, Larson. 3B—COL: Larson.

Second game

Five Points 14, Columbus 3

FP 512 06 — 14 10 0

COL 102 00 — 3 5 3

WP—Sack. LP—Williams. 2B—FP: Walker, Fernau, Norgaard, Ruiz. 3B—COL: Rentaria.