Home Federal makes CWS final four

OMAHA — After their win on Saturday, Grand Island Home Federal made Creighton Prep's CWS final four championship bracket which will be played on Sunday. They moved to 5-1 in the tournament.

Home Federal defeated Bryant, Arkansas 5-1 early Saturday morning.

Bryant took a 1-0 lead after the first inning but Home Federal (16-6) scored two in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth in their comeback.

Ryan Coslor and Riley Plummer had two hits to lead the team. Cohen Nelson had a double and Cedric Sullivan had a 2-RBI home run. Zach Mader had the win on the mound, throwing three strikeouts and zero walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Grand Island Home Federal 4, Bryant Arkansas 1

HF; 022; 100; X—5 7 3

BRY; 100; 000; 0—1 4 0

WP—Mader. LP—Ham. 2B—HF: Nelson. 2B—BRY: Ham. 2B—HF: Sullivan.

Five Points beats Columbus, 15-0

Grand Island Five Points had a 12-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning and rolled past the Columbus Blues in 15-0 in three innings Saturday afternoon in juniors action at Ryder Park.

Gavin Haubold (2 for 2 with a double, triple and three RBIs), Gabe Ruiz (2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs) and Carson Washburn (2 for 2 with a RBI) led Grand Island’s nine-hit output. Gavin Ruether (1 for 3 with two RBIs), Camden Walker (1 for 1 with a RBI) and Brooks Hubl (1 for 2 with a RBI) also had hits, while Trey Norgaard drove in two runs for Five Points (19-7).

Grayson Sack pitched a complete-game one-hitter to earn the win. The right-hander improved his season record to 4-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.24, striking out three and walking three in three innings.

Grand Island Five Points Bank 15, Columbus 0

Columbus Blues; 000—0 1 5

Five Points (19-7); 3(12)x—15 9 0

W—Sack. L—Christensen. 2B—Five Points, Haubold, Ruiz. 3B—Five Points, Haubold.

Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive splits games

HASTINGS — In a doubleheader against Hastings, Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive came away with a split.

In their first game, Dinsdale had their offense going and won 11-1 in five innings.

Dinsdale led 6-1 after the second inning and then added one in the fourth and four more in the fifth.

Kelton Kearns led the team with two hits. He also had three RBIs as did Brody Davidson. Dawson Johnson recorded a double.

On the mound, Carson Rust had the win, throwing four strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

In the second game, Hastings took a 4-0 lead after the first but after the top of the sixth, Dinsdale held a 7-5 lead.

However, Dinsdale gave up nine runs on the other side.

Davidson and Ashton Helgoth each had two hits. Kearns, Caleb Poole and Davidson all recorded doubles as well.

Dinsdale (8-18) hosts Hastings on Tuesday.

First game:

Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive 11, Hastings 1

TD; 060; 14—11 6 2

HAS: 010 00—1 3 1

WP—Rust. LP—Thomson. 2B—TD: Johnson.

Second game:

Hastings 14, Dinsdale 7

TD; 040; 003; 0—7 7 6

HAS: 410 009; X14 8 1

WP—Hodgen. LP—Valenzuela Licon. 2B—TD: Davidson, Kearns, Poole. 2B—HAS: Hodgen. 3B—HAS: Hodgen.