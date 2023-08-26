Booker Scheierman had himself a day in Aurora's first game of the 2023 season.

The junior quarterback was 17 of 23 for 298 yards with four touchdowns and rushed for three more in helping the Class C-1, No. 1 Huskies to a 50-30 win over Class B, No. 10 Northwest Friday at Viking Field.

The game was delayed for about 1 hour, 30 minutes because of lightning in the area and the game ending at around 11:50 p.m.

Scheierman also had a stretch where he completed five straight passes for 196 yards with three scores.

After the two teams threw punches at each other in the first half where Aurora led 21-17 at the break, the Huskies needed 10 plays to get some breathing room on the opening series of the third quarter.

On 4th-and-8, Scheierman found Canon Allen on a short pass and went through the Viking defense for a 34-yard touchdown strike.

Northwest looked like it was going to itself back in the game on the next drive. The Vikings ran nine plays and had a 1st-and-goal at the 1-yard line. But the Huskies recovered a Northwest fumble at the 1.

On the very next play, Scheierman threw a deep ball to Julian Hernandez, who caught it and took it 99 yards to put Aurora up 36-17 with 5:06 left in the third quarter.

The Vikings did respond with a six-play drive. Joe Stein, a Northern Iowa commit, caught two passes for 34 yards on the drive, including a 20-yard strike from quarterback Cam Jensen to cut the deficit to 36-24.

But Scheierman helped the Huskies keep momentum as he threw a pass to Tyson Dvorak, who caught a deflected ball and broke loose for a 44-yard score.

Later, the Vikings recovered an Aurora fumble and scored on a Jensen 10-yard to trim the deficit to 42-30 before the delay started.

But the delay did nothing to halt the Aurora momentum. The Huskies needed 12 plays, all on the ground, to get another touchdown from Scheierman, scoring his third rushing touchdown on a 5-yard run.

In all, Aurora had 527 yards of offense and also had 229 yards rushing.

Maddox Egger had 25 carries for 180 yards rushing, while Hernandez caught three passes for 124 yards with a touchdown. Allen had six catches for 81 yards with two scores.

Meanwhile, Northwest had 404 yards of offense, despite having two turnovers.

Jensen was 18 of 32 for 168 yards with three touchdowns with an interception. He also had 16 carries for 75 yards and scored a touchdown.

Nathan Carkoski had 10 carries for 80 yards, while Lincoln Flagle had 13 carries for 73 yards. Chase Wiegert led the Viking receivers with five catches for 81 yards and caught a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Aurora takes on Class C-1 No. 2 Boone Central in Albion, while Northwest hosts Class B, No. 3 Omaha Skutt. Both games are on Friday.

Aurora 50, Northwest 30

Aurora 8 13 21 8–50

Northwest 3 14 6 7–30

First Quarter

NW - Eriksen 26 field goal, 5:39.

AUR - Allen 26 pass from Scheierman (Scheierman pass to Dvorak), 3:11.

Second Quarter

NW - Atkins 4 pass from Jensen (Eriksen kick), 7:23.

AUR - Scheierman 1 run (Christenson kick) 5:58

NW - Wiegert 33 pass from Jensen (Eriksen kick), 3:31.

AUR - Scheierman 1 run (kick failed), 40.0.

Third Quarter

AUR - Allen 34 pass from Scheierman (Allen run), 8:20.

AUR - Hernandez 99 pass from Scheierman (Christenson kick), 5:06.

NW - Stein 20 pass from Jensen (kicked failed), 3:28.

AUR - Dvorak 44 pass from Scheierman (run failed), 1:57.

Fourth Quarter

NW - Jensen 10 run (Eriksen kick), 11:24.

AUR - Scheierman 5 run (Egger pass from Scheierman), 5:19.

AUR NW

First Downs 24 21

Att-Rushes-yds 36-229 40-236

Att-Comp.-Int 17-23-0 18-32-1

Receiving yards 298 168

Total yards 526 404

Fumble 1-1 1-1

Penalties 6-45.5 6-45

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — AUR: Egger 25-180, Scheierman 10-46, Allen 1-14, TEAM 1-minus 11. NW: Carkoski 10-80, Jensen 16-75, Flagle 13-73, Wiegert 1-8.

PASSING — AUR: Scheierman 17-23-0 298. NW: Jensen 18-32-1 168.

RECEIVING — AUR: Hernandez 3-124, Allen 6-81, Dvorak 3-70, Prins 2-16, Wineteer 1-5, Egger 1-2. NW: Wiegert 5-81, Stein 5-37, Atkins 3-31, Bockmann 4-15, Walker 1-4.