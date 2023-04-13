Baylor Scheierman will return to Creighton next season, he announced via social media Thursday.

Scheierman, an Aurora grad and South Dakota State transfer who opted to play his senior year with the Bluejays this past season, will use his extra year of eligibility to return for a fifth year.

“Obviously, the NBA is the ultimate goal,” Scheierman said. “… Someone probably would’ve taken a chance on me if I went this year. But the conversations I had with my family, coach (Greg McDermott), not just about basketball but about life in general and where I’m at, I felt like coming back.”

The 6-foot-7 forward’s return grew likely with each week. Scheierman made it known that, while he would still be honored on CU’s Senior Day, he wouldn’t rule out a return. It was around then that Scheierman’s return became a possibility.

The fifth-year guard went through the NBA Draft process prior to joining the Bluejays a summer ago. He’s since had a good measure on both what league offices expect from him and what he expected out of himself.

“They just wanted to see, defensively, if I could hold my own weight,” he said. “I feel like I proved that. I feel like there’s still a lot of areas to improve defensively. Not necessarily on the court, but in the weight room with my body.”

There weren’t a ton of questions about his offensive game, and his contributions to CU showed why. Scheierman averaged 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season. Still, plenty of the thought process behind his decision was devoted to the desire of having an entire offseason to “improve on certain things that scouts see as weaknesses.”

Lateral quickness. Movement shooting. Things Scheierman didn’t necessarily depend on during his reign at South Dakota State but are seemingly necessary traits for the mold he’ll offer to the NBA when the time comes.

While his name surfaced late in NBA mock drafts throughout the season, Scheierman will give himself another chance to rise up boards ahead of the 2024 draft. He also gives the Jays a necessary piece if they hope to find themselves back in the Elite Eight next season.

“Having conversations with the other guys, seeing where their heads are at,” Scheierman said. “Really trying to preserve the main core we had to ultimately run it back next year and have another great chance to do something special again.”

Scheierman is the first starter from the 2022-23 team to officially announce he’s returning. Point guard Ryan Nembhard entered the transfer portal Sunday. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma have yet officially affirm they’ll come back next season. The Bluejays also picked up Isaac Traudt, who transferred from Virginia.