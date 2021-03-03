Scoring runs helps BRLD defeat Wood River

Wood River’s Boston Boucher had 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half, but was shut out over the final 10:53. Teammate Kiernan Paulk tried to keep her team in it, tallying 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles were held scoreless over the final 4:23.

“The difference was execution,” BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “We knew where Boucher was (defensively) in the second half … and we just went back to the basics. We did what we do in our 1-2-2 (zone defense) and offensively, we played a lot better.”

Boucher scored 12 second-quarter points and had 16 at halftime as the Eagles trailed 26-22. However, the 5-foot-9 senior had just three more field-goal attempts the rest of the way.

“They were getting a hand up on Boston a little bit better than they did in the first half and did a good job of making sure they knew where she was at,” Smith said. “Boston is a great player, but as the game wore on, (BRLD) made it a lot tougher for her to get open looks.”

Paulk netted 10 of the Eagles’ 12 fourth-quarter points. The 5-8 senior’s three-point play with 4:23 left cut BRLD’s lead to 48-41.