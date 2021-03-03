Scoring runs helps BRLD defeat Wood River

LINCOLN — Two dominant BRLD scoring runs were too much for Wood River to overcome.
The fourth-rated Wolverines closed the game with a 14-0 scoring spree on their way to a 62-41 victory over the No. 3 Eagles Wednesday afternoon in first-round play of the Class C-2 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast. Earlier, BRLD used a 14-2 run that started in the third quarter and extended into the fourth to open up some breathing room.
Wood River (24-3) trailed 30-29 on Jenna Rauert’s basket with 3:23 to play in the third quarter. But it was all Wolverines from there as BRLD outscored the Eagles 32-12 in the final 11 minutes.
“It was a battle and then BRLD made a run — which all great teams do — and we just didn’t respond,” Wood River coach Phillip Smith said. “It was back and forth and back and forth for most of three quarters really, but we just couldn’t ever get back on top.
“Our energy was great and our effort was great. We didn’t make enough shots to stay in it.”
Caragan Tietz led four players in double figures with 18 points for BRLD (21-4), which advanced to Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alyssa Buchholz scored 16 points, Jordan Snyder had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots and Isabell Freemont added 10 points for the Wolverines, who shot 8 of 11 from the floor in the fourth quarter.
Wood River’s Boston Boucher had 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half, but was shut out over the final 10:53. Teammate Kiernan Paulk tried to keep her team in it, tallying 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles were held scoreless over the final 4:23.
“The difference was execution,” BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “We knew where Boucher was (defensively) in the second half … and we just went back to the basics. We did what we do in our 1-2-2 (zone defense) and offensively, we played a lot better.”
Boucher scored 12 second-quarter points and had 16 at halftime as the Eagles trailed 26-22. However, the 5-foot-9 senior had just three more field-goal attempts the rest of the way.
“They were getting a hand up on Boston a little bit better than they did in the first half and did a good job of making sure they knew where she was at,” Smith said. “Boston is a great player, but as the game wore on, (BRLD) made it a lot tougher for her to get open looks.”
Paulk netted 10 of the Eagles’ 12 fourth-quarter points. The 5-8 senior’s three-point play with 4:23 left cut BRLD’s lead to 48-41.
“Kiernan defines what Wood River basketball is all about — just playing hard all the time,” Smith said. “Even when her shots weren’t going in at first, she was doing everything else she could. She’s a terrific player.”
Despite the loss, Smith said he was tremendously pleased with everything the Eagles accomplished. Wood River set a school record for victories in a season and earned the program’s first state-tournament bid since 1990.
“This group of seniors has meant so much to our program and they’ve done so much for our school,” Smith said. “They’re going to do great things in life. They’re hard workers — they put forth a goal and they’re going to go get it.
“Our hope is that these seniors have built the culture and it just starts snow-balling. I’m just so proud of them.”