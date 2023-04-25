Back and forth again and again, momentum swayed often throughout Tuesday’s match between Class B No. 10 Columbus Scotus and Hastings.

The two teams traded punches, or kicks rather, and were locked in from the start. The crowd was amped up and the intensity sky high.

In the 77th minute, tied at 3-all, Scotus’ Frank Fehringer found the back of the net off a Shamrock corner kick. Fehringer’s goal ended up being the difference, as Scotus hung on to walk out of Hastings College with a 4-3 win.

“It’s huge because we’ve had a two game losing streak,” Scotus coach P.J. Miller said. “We fought in overtime against Schuyler and then played South Sioux City on Saturday and gave up a lead there. This one, we gave up a goal in the first minute and a half and were like ‘oh boy. We can’t get out of our own way.’ Luckily, we did.”

Hastings coach Chris Pedroza said he felt the difference on the pitch was the Shamrocks’ athleticism.

“They were so strong and used their bodies well to shield the ball,” he said. “They did everything they had to do. They had a few chances and were very clinical with those chances they had. They never stopped fighting. There were four minutes left, and they come back and put a goal back in the net. I tip my hat off to them. Felt that giving those two goals that in my opinion, were not earned, it hurt us in the end. We just have to get ready for what’s coming up.”

The two goals Pedroza mentioned that he felt weren’t earned were both in the first period. The first came in the 14th minute when Fehringer was awarded a penalty kick and drilled the ball into the net, tying the game 1-all after Hastings’ Jacob Strand G. scored off an assist from Victor Perez in the second minute.

The other goal again tied that match. Hastings held a 2-1 lead after Perez ripped a ball into the net in the 23rd. In the 35th, Scotus again tied it when Trenton Cielocha sent a free kick from the 50-yard line to the goal, and it went through the hands of Tiger goalkeeper Brogan Pfeil.

Joseph Cornwell put the Shamrocks ahead 3-2 in the 49th when he scored in system. Strand G. tied the match 3-all in the 75th when he was able to get a ball to go in a cluttered mess near the net off a free kick.

Miller said the Shamrocks’ go-ahead goal meant a lot because of how it was scored.

“We’ve been practicing corner kicks for weeks,” he said. “Finally got one.”

Hastings (8-5) had 27 shots and 14 shots on goal with seven corner kicks, compared to Scotus (10-3) who had 14 shots, seven shots on goal and three corner kicks.

Pedroza said they can continue to be a dangerous team going forward when it comes to offense, but teams have been doing a better job of marking them as of late.

“It depends who the back four are,” he said. “Toward the end of the season, teams know who’s scoring for your team, and they pick them up and I felt like they executed their game plan perfectly.”

GIRLS

Col. Scotus 4, Hastings 0

It took Class B No. 5 Columbus Scotus a little while to warm up but once they did, they were rolling.

The Shamrocks scored all of their goals in the first half and went on to defeat Hastings 4-0.

“We went down our line and found our slots,” Scotus coach Kristie Brezenski said. “Our outside midfielders do a good job of turning the corner and passing the ball back to our slot person, and that’s how we got two of our goals and then we scored off of two corners. In the second half, we didn’t do a good job of connecting passes through the midfield and therefore, there weren’t many opportunities up top, but they played hard and finished the game.”

Mia Fehringer started the scoring for the Shamrocks, scoring in the 17th minute after forcing the Tigers to turn the ball over. It wasn’t until the 30th minute when Scotus scored again. Izzy Kadavy made a move off a Tiger defender and netted the ball off of a failed corner piece.

In the 33rd and 38th minute, Libbie Brezenski took the ball herself for scores.

While the Tigers (4-10) only had three shots and two shots on goal with no corner kicks and the Shamrocks (10-2) had 20 shots, 15 shots on goal and eight corner kicks, Hastings throughout the first 10 minutes of the match marched up and down the field to into Scotus’ back line.

However, that’s where their advancement stopped.

“Our outside defenders do a really good job of marking up on the outside so as long as they don’t have a forward run on to them with three or four feet in front, they did a great job,” coach Brezenski said. “They usually play through the midfield and found our forwards up top. As long as we’re connecting and playing together, we do good things.”

A bright spot for Hastings was goalkeeper Jessalyun Fonseca Quintero, who had 11 saves.

“She’s been playing very impressively and if we can just get the ball on offense she wouldn’t have to do so much,” Hastings coach Missy Trausch said. “Hopefully we can change that because we have a lot of great individual efforts, we just haven’t put it all together yet at the same time.”

Trausch said she’s hopeful the way the Tigers played can carry over into subdistricts.

“We played a couple new people in new positions; we’re still mixing people up and I liked it,” she said. “Hopefully, that will be good for Saturday and we can score some goals again, because we haven’t done that in a while.”