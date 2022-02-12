 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second quarter dooms Northwest in loss to Ashland-Greenwood
Second quarter dooms Northwest in loss to Ashland-Greenwood

Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood took it to Northwest in the second quarter.

The Bluejays outscored the Vikings 29-5 in the frame during an 84-32 victory during the first game of the Heartland Hoops Classic Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

Cale Jacobsen had 17 of his game-high 23 points in the quarter to lift Ashland-Greenwood, who also forced 13 Northwest turnovers in the second quarter alone.

Four other players scored in double figures for Ashland-Greenwood, Brooks Kissinger added 14, while Dane Jacobsen had 13 and Cade Bridges chipped in 10. NW coach Chip Bahe was impressed with the Bluejays.

“They are a very good shooting basketball team. They move well and they share it well,” Bahe said. “They are a team that will make a run at the C-1 state title. That is a special team.”

Northwest was playing in its third game in three days. The Vikings fought with Beatrice during a 49-40 loss Friday, then had to get up and play at 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Playing three games in three days caught up to us, plus we had a fast turn-around this morning,” Bahe said. “That was a factor.”

But Northwest battled to start the second half. They outscored Ashland-Greenwood 11-3 just three minutes into the third quarter. But the Bluejays outscored the Vikings 18-4 the rest of the quarter in leading 71-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

“The kids continue to battle, and I’m proud of them for that,” Bahe said. “We’ve been in a lot of ball games this year. We just didn’t have a good second quarter.”

Wyatt Jensen led the Vikings with 12 points.

Northwest hosts Grand Island Central Catholic next Saturday.

Ashland-Greenwood 84, Northwest 32

Ashland-Greenwood (19-1) 22 29 20 13—84

Northwest (7-15) 7 5 15 5—32

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD—Dane Jacobsen 13, Cade Bridges 10, Walker Grell 3, Cale Jacobsen 23, Brooks Kissinger 14, Luke Clark 2, Darrin Hill 2, Cougar Konzem 7, Max Parker 10.

NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 4, Travin Harring 3, Sam Dinkleman 3, Wyatt Jensen 12, Trevyn Keene 5, Cooper Garrett 5.

