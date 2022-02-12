Second quarter dooms Northwest in loss to Ashland-Greenwood

Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood took it to Northwest in the second quarter.

The Bluejays outscored the Vikings 29-5 in the frame during an 84-32 victory during the first game of the Heartland Hoops Classic Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

Cale Jacobsen had 17 of his game-high 23 points in the quarter to lift Ashland-Greenwood, who also forced 13 Northwest turnovers in the second quarter alone.

Four other players scored in double figures for Ashland-Greenwood, Brooks Kissinger added 14, while Dane Jacobsen had 13 and Cade Bridges chipped in 10. NW coach Chip Bahe was impressed with the Bluejays.

“They are a very good shooting basketball team. They move well and they share it well,” Bahe said. “They are a team that will make a run at the C-1 state title. That is a special team.”

Northwest was playing in its third game in three days. The Vikings fought with Beatrice during a 49-40 loss Friday, then had to get up and play at 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Playing three games in three days caught up to us, plus we had a fast turn-around this morning,” Bahe said. “That was a factor.”