Seniors guide Northwest back to state record 22nd straight state tournament

The seniors on the Northwest volleyball team have been playing together since they were in third grade.

Now the eight seniors get to enjoy one more ride together.

Just like the past 21 senior classes before them, this senior class gets to finish their careers during the Vikings’ 22nd straight trip to the state volleyball tournament.

“This is pretty special to them. They have done a lot for the volleyball program over the years,” Harders said. “They’ve stuck together over the years. They are a fun group of girls, and they deserve this opportunity.

“They all have played a big part this season in helping us be successful, especially on Saturday against York. They left it out on the line.”

It will also be the Vikings’ 31st state appearance. Northwest, rated No. 10 in Class B (Omaha World-Herald, takes on No. 1 and top-seeded Elkhorn North at 9 a.m. on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

And the seniors kept a strong tradition of reaching another state tournament alive. The 22 straight trips is an ongoing state record.

Harders said it’s always a goal to get to the state tournament, now that the Vikings have accomplished that goal, they can just go out and have fun playing at the state tournament.

“Every year it feels when you get to check that box and say we get to continue on. The pressure is off the girls, now we get to go back to Lincoln, have fun, play and enjoy the experience,” Harders said. “The girls have worked hard all season.

It was a little rough at the start of the season for Northwest, which started 7-10 against a challenging schedule. All of the losses during that time involved teams that are playing in the state tournament.

Harders said the Vikings have really persevered during the season, especially when they were missing senior Chloe Mader, who missed the first part of the season with an injury.

“It was a brutal September, and we took some bumps with confidence during that part of the season,” Harders said. “But the girls just hung in there and played better in the middle of the season. They kept working hard and didn’t let things slide. They held each other accountable.”

And the seniors have contributed in some way during the season. Whitney Loman leads the Viking attack with 252 kills, while Makayla Rhoads has 207 kills and Taylor Jakubowski has 167 kills and a team-high 44 ace serves.

Harders said they have balanced attack as junior Mikyna Stoppkotte has added 157 kills and team-high 33 blocks, while seniors Avery Kershaw and Mader have 88 and 85 kills, respectively. She also said it comes down to the passing to senior setters Macie Middleton and Keyara Casper, who have dished out 425 and 402 assists, respectively.

“It’s always nice to have that balance. Our passing needs to be good, so we can get those hitters the ball,” Harders said. “Having six hitters gives us different options to use, and they all can take care of it and use different kinds of shots.

“Macie and Keyara have done a great job mixing up our offense. If someone is having a good night, they try to keep feeding them the ball. But they know we need the balance to be successful so that we can’t rely on one player.”

The Vikings take on an Elkhorn North squad which is finding immediate success after the school has only been open for three years.

Purdue recruit Grace Heaney leads a balanced Wolf attack with 377 kills and 54 blocks, while her sister, Shannon Heaney, has 194 kills. Ava Spies, Kailey Hrbek and Morgan Going have chipped in 187, 152 and 110 kills.

Setter Reese Booth, who is the daughter of Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, has dished out 839 assists on the season.

Elkhorn North defeated the Vikings at the Kearney Invite, so Harders said she knows what the Vikings are up against as she feels they are the best equipped to end Omaha Skutt’s reign of seven-straight state championships.

“They are very legit. They have a great setter who has great hands and is phenomenal. They have great attackers as well,” she said. “Hopefully we can put some stress on them because they have the pressure on them.

“We just need to go out, play loose and have fun.”