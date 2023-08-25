Grand Island Senior High will rely on its senior experience in 2023.

While only returning three starters on both offense and defense, the Islanders have 18 seniors who have lettered the past few years. A few of them might not have been starters on varsity but have experience at that level.

Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin, who is going into his 21st year as the Islander mentor, said it’s important to have a lot of seniors on any squad. He also said he’s been pleased with the leadership they have shown in the first few weeks of the season.

“We have great senior leadership. You have to have that to have a good team,” Tomlin said. “A lot of those seniors saw a lot of snaps on varsity even though they weren’t starters, so they got a taste of it. That’s pretty crucial.”

Offensive linemen Reid Kelly, running back Caleb Richardson and linebacker Justyce Hostetler are the only three returning starters for Grand Island, which finished 9-3 and made the Class A state semifinals last year.

On offense, Richardson finished the 2022 season with 127 carries for 762 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Senior Bode Albers will be the starting quarterback. Tomlin said the offense is coming along nicely.

“I think our offense is starting to progress. Bode is doing a great job of running the show for us there and he’s put a lot of time in,” Tomlin said. “Our offensive line is getting better every day, led by Reid who I think can be one of the best centers in Class A. We have great depth at running back with Caleb, Justyce, along with Ryan Coslor. That’s starting to come along.”

Hostetler, who finished with a team-high 103 tackles last year, looks to lead the defense. Tomlin said the injury bug has affected the Grand Island defense a little bit, but he has liked what he has seen out of them in practice.

“Justyce is a three-year starter who is a great athlete and a great leader for us. But we have a lot of holes to fill on defense as we have some injuries on that side, but I am encouraged by our progression,” Tomlin said. “We’re having young guys step up and are progressing nicely. We just want to play fast, play hard and do the fundamentals right, whether it’s our technique in our tackling or our coverages. I think we can be very good.”

Tomlin said he thinks this could be one of the toughest schedules the Islanders will have since he’s been at Grand Island. After their opener, they face defending champion and preseason No. 1-rated Omaha Westside in Week 2. Later they will face Omaha North, who the Islanders defeated twice last year, and also Kearney and Elkhorn South, who both made the state playoffs, and other teams that return a lot of talent.

“There are a lot of teams on our schedule who didn’t graduate a lot of folks so it’s a pretty tough schedule,” Tomlin said. “With that being said, once we get through the injury bug, I think we can get better and better every week and have a great squad at the end of the season. I think it will take some time to get there but I’m very confident in this team.”

The Islanders open the season against North Platte at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs had a game during Week Zero, dropping a 41-35 contest to Papillion-LaVista South last Friday.

Grand Island opened the season with a tough 20-19 victory over the Bulldogs after trailing 13-0 at the half in last year’s game.

Tomlin said he expects a tough test from the Bulldogs, especially with them having a game under their belt. But he feels the Islanders will be ready to go.

“That’s a team we know fairly well. They have a great offense with a three-year starter at quarterback,” Tomlin said. “They have some tough kids who play hard. Plus they played a game already so it’s going to be a great challenge.

“But we’re excited to get going. It’s time to get after that guy in another jersey than our own. We’re looking forward to playing on Friday.”