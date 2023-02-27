With March almost here, that means the annual sandhill crane migration is in full swing. Now is the time to get out and view these stunning birds.

Fortunately, there are many great places to watch cranes, and most of them are free or nearly free. Whether you’re from Nebraska or not, here are some top spots to spot cranes.

Fort Kearny State Recreation Area is first on this list because it’s one of the best places to watch cranes. Cranes can be seen feeding in the cornfields south, east, and west of the park, as well as winging over the park on their way to and from the Platte River.

The Fort Kearny hike/bike trail bridge north of the park that spans the river is definitely a top spot for viewing cranes, especially at dawn and dusk. Get there early, though, because the bridge fills up fast with hopeful crane watchers during those times.

Windmill SRA south of Gibbon is another favorite place of mine for watching cranes. A viewing blind on the north side of the park is available on a first come, first served basis, and should be open tomorrow, March 1, for the first time this season.

The blind overlooks an agricultural field on private land north of the park. However, I’m told the field was planted in beans last year, not corn, so it remains to be seen how the cranes will respond to this change on their menu.

Be forewarned, crane activity may be further away from the blind than usual due to the beans, so bring binoculars and telephoto lenses if you want to take pictures. Also, be courteous and adhere to the capacity restrictions so the blind doesn’t get too crowded.

Both Windmill and Fort Kearny SRAs require a vehicle park entry permit to visit, which costs $31. Other than that, the crane watching on the bridge and in the blind is free.

Another top spot is the Audubon roadside viewing site, which has a slotted structure that keeps watchers hidden from cranes, yet allows plenty of room for telephoto cameras.

There’s also an additional roadside parking area about a half-mile east. Both of these viewing sites are free and located west of Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary on Elm Island Road.

Rowe Sanctuary offers guided crane viewing in blinds for a fee, as does the Crane Trust south of the Alda I-80 interchange.

Riverside crane viewing platforms are located south of the Crane Trust and south of Windmill SRA. Both are free, as are the two roadside viewing sites along Platte River Road between Alda Road and Highway 281.

There are certainly plenty of places to watch cranes, so there’s no reason to not get out there and witness this spectacular spectacle that attracts visitors from around the world each spring.

