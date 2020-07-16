Shelton-Gibbon scored seven runs in the third inning and went on to a 9-3 win over Dinsdale Automotive in a Mid Nebraska League Tournament game Thursday at Ryder Park.
Matt Weismann pitched a complete seven innings for Shelton-Gibbon. He gave up six hits with three strikeouts to get the win.
Jace Bombeck had two hits including a double and three RBIs for Shelton-Tibbon. Andreas Aguilar also had two hits and Logan Clark added two RBIs.
Jack Kenna had two hits for Five Points.
Dinsdale was eliminated and dropped to 9-12 on the season. Shelton-Gibbon, which was 0-2 on the season against the Grand Island juniors, advanced to play in Saturday’s second round.
Shelton-Gibbon 00 701 1—9 7 2
Dinsdale 002 001 0—3 6 2
WP — Weismann. LP — Michalski 2B — SG: Bombeck. D: Gydesen.
