Shelton girls comeback against Grand Island Central Catholic

KEARNEY—Trailing by as many as 12 points early into the second quarter, Class D-2 No.1 Shelton roared back to take a 36-32 lead over Grand Island Central Catholic with 3:20 to go in the fourth quarter.

With just 13 seconds left, GICC’s Lucy Ghaifan cut the deficit to two points. The Crusaders fouled as soon as the Bulldogs impounded the ball. Shelton senior Makenna Willis missed the free throw, giving GICC a chance to tie the game and send it to overtime to win it.

With just one last chance, GICC executed the play perfectly except for the end result, and undefeated Shelton escaped with a 36-34 victory on Saturday afternoon at the 2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney.

“We actually executed it perfectly,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “The girls did a great job with it. We got the ball inside to Lucy which is what we wanted, and she got a great shot. I thought it was going to go in. I thought maybe she got bumped a little bit but as an official, that’s one of those you play through. We gave ourselves a chance. There were a couple of other options, but we decided we wanted to go for the tie and get it into overtime. We just needed to take care of things earlier.

Shelton rotates in 10 players a game, while most teams use seven or eight. Bulldog coach Jeff Thober said that made a difference in the game.

“I thought our girls played extremely hard and fought their tails off,” Thober said. “GICC’s a big challenge. They’ve got good shooters and unbelievable post. Our girls just fought and fought and fought. It was a total team effort. We sub a lot of kids in and out. I thought our freshness kind of helped us as the game went on.”

GICC had numerous open shots from beyond the arc down the stretch, but the Crusader guards weren’t hitting from beyond the arc.

Despite their shooting from outside in crunch time, Mayfield said he felt the main difference in the game was the second quarter when the Crusaders were outscored 14-5.

“Well, I guess you’re always a little disappointed with the loss but Shelton’s got a great team,” Mayfield said. “A lot of little things we talked to the girls in the locker room about but honestly, the biggest thing was that last four or five minutes of the second quarter. We had a few calls not go our way. We had a few shots we didn’t make. We didn’t play very good defense. We didn’t rebound very well. Shelton hits a couple shots and a 15-point lead turns into a three-point lead because we just lost our composure.”

GICC (6-4) was led by Ghaifan’s 16 points, while Gracie Woods chipped in another nine. They shot 3-for-7 from the free throw line, while Shelton went 8-for-12.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Crusaders as they host No. 6 York on Tuesday.

Shelton (9-0) was led offensively by Makenna Willis, who earned offensive player of the game, with 10 points.

Emmilly Berglund also added another 10 points, but it was her defense in the post that was most noticeable. She helped control the glass and when the Crusaders passed it inside, the double team typically came. That helped her get named the defensive player of the game.

“We knew we had to stop them first,” Thober said. “I just thought we were strong and physical in there. We helped at the right times and the right people helped. It really made a difference.”

Shelton 36, Grand Island Central Catholic 34

GICC; 15; 5; 8; 6 - 34

Shelton; 5; 14; 8; 9 - 36

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Anna Tibbets 1 0-0 2, Carolyn Maser 2 1-1 5, Bryndal Moody 1 0-0 2, Gracie Woods 3 0-2 9, Lucy Ghaifan 7 2-4 16.

SHELTON

Addison Burr 0 1-2 1, Mayte Meza 1 0-0 2, Alia Gomez 1 0-0 3, Dru Niemack 1 0-0 2, Erin Gegg 3 0-0 7, Sidney Gegg 0 1-2 1, Makenna Willis 2 4-6 10, Emmilly Berglund 4 2-2 10.