Shelton takes it to the rack against GICC

HASTINGS—Wave after wave, Shelton just kept coming.

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team did its best to keep the Bulldogs out of the lane, but Shelton found their way inside time after time.

Shelton shot 26 free throws and made 15, while the Crusaders were just 4-for-6.

The Bulldogs drew contact all game long and made their way at the charity strike, winning 62-52 over GICC on Saturday afternoon at the Lynn Farrell Arena at Hastings College in the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic.

“They’ve got some really good players, so that makes them hard to guard,” GICC coach Tino Marinez said. “They put us in some situations we didn’t handle really well. I thought their effort and readiness to play was better than ours. That’s something we have to work on on our end. They just outplayed us really from tip to buzzer.”

Shelton coach Will Reutzel talked about how his guards being aggressive impacts defenses.

“We have some good guards,” Reutzel said. “We want to take it to the lane, and it opens up other people. When you have to come help off of other people, it opens up our post or short corner. You have to hit shots. …I don’t think we subbed out our three guards. We’re short a guy. Dylan (Kenton) is hurt from football, so we’re waiting for him to get back so we can get some rotation at guard.”

For most of the game, GICC consistently got quality looks but was unable to convert their usual shots. The Crusaders held a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter but in the third quarter, they were held to just two points.

Reutzel said GICC is a tough team to guard, and that his guys did a great job.

“They’ve got guys that can shoot,” he said. “Ishmael (Nadir) is tough on the drive. Bowdie (Fox) is just a big dude who’s hard for us because of our size. Ben (Myers) did a great job playing him tough. I know he led them in scoring, but he made tough points. It wasn’t easy stuff inside for him.”

Fox led GICC (1-5) with 23 points. Shelton (4-1) was led by junior Ashton Simmons who had 22 points.

The Crusaders are a young team this season coming off of last year’s state runner up finish in C-2. Martinez said they can’t use it as an excuse.

“That’s true, but we don’t use that as a crutch or anything in our program,” Martinez said. “Their varsity players, so we have to do a little better job of executing and be ready when called upon. Right now, our inconsistency is probably the hardest thing to deal with. That comes with having some young players that are playing varsity for the first time. We’re getting to the holiday break after our game with Seward on Tuesday. We really have to put that behind us and be varsity basketball players.”

Boys

Shelton 62, Grand Island Central Catholic 52

GICC; 15; 9; 2; 26—52

Shelton; 11; 18; 15; 18—62

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Ishmael Nadir 3 3-4 9, Thomas Liban 5 0-0 13, Jacob Stegman 1 0-0 3, Colton Mehring 2 0-0 4, Bowdie Fox 10 1-2 23.

SHELTON

Ben Myers 3 2-5 8, Riley Bombeck 6 2-3 14, Ashton Simmons 7 6-10 22, Quinn Cheney 5 3-3 14, Luke Gillming 1 2-5 4.