ShoBox 20th anniversary main event features unbeatens

“It feels amazing,” he said. “This is the biggest fight of my career, so I’m really excited for Friday.

“It means a lot with the exposure. I can make my own name and take it to the next level.”

Henderson is happy to return to Grand Island for this type of bout.

“It’s kind of cool,” he said. “The last time I fought there, I was headlining a Double R (Promotions) fight card, and I told them after the fight that I would be back. Sure enough, here it is, four months later, and this time it’s going to be Showtime. It’s exciting, man. I’m ready to rock ‘n’ roll.”

Henderson is thrilled to be in the main event of the 20th anniversary card, especially since the series has helped propel the career of up-and-coming boxers for two decades.

“You see a lot of fighters’ careers who went on the platform and jumped to a new platform by stopping here,” he said. “It has catapulted a lot of fighters like Andre Ward and all those guys.

“We’re ready to show the world what we already know, so it’s kind of cool to do it in front of all the fans who like and love boxing, especially in Nebraska.”