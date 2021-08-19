Short-handed Grand Island Central Catholic wins opener against Columbus Lakeview

By Dale Miller

Shorthanded and outhit, the Class B preseason No.7-rated Grand Island Central Catholic softball team still found a way to open the season with a victory Thursday.

Despite only suiting up 12 players, missing three starters and getting outhit 11-4, the Crusaders used a five-run second inning to top Columbus Lakeview 7-5.

“It’s a win, so we’ll take that, especially for a younger group like this,” GICC coach Brock Culler said. “A win feels good. There were a lot of nerves out there for these kids tonight because a lot of them haven’t played at this level.

“I’m just happy these kids were able to get this win and close it out with some defense there.”

The Crusaders took advantage of a passed ball, two wild pitches and a two-run single by Avery O’Boyle to take a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the second.

“Offensively we’re just not there,” Culler said. “Honestly, we’re just not there yet. We try to push the envelope a little bit and put as much pressure on them as we can. I thought Lakeview did a good job handling things tonight. They’re a much-improved team from last year, that’s for sure.”