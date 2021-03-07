Sioux City surges past Storm

KEARNEY – A different week, a different result for Sioux City playing the Tri-City Storm at the Viaero Center.
Last week, the Storm used a pair of third-period penalty kills to post a home Sunday victory.
But seven days later the Musketeers exploded for four unanswered goals over the final 13:26 to claim a 6-3 Sunday victory.
That included a power-play goal, another goal that came just after a man advantage expired, an own goal and an empty netter.
It was a disappointing end to Tri-City’s eight-game home stand.
“Every game that we don’t win with this team, there’s going to be a sour taste, and to me that’s a good thing because we feel we have a group in there that’s capable of making a run,” Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “When you have that type of group, you don’t want to waste a single day, a single moment with them because it can be taken away like that.”
An early penalty by Sioux City in the third period sent the Storm on the power play. Isac Jonsson’s shot from the point didn’t make it through traffic in the slot, but Carter Mazur made sure he was in the right place at the right time to covert on the opportunity 57 seconds into the third and break a 2-all tie.
That lead wouldn’t last. Doug Grimes put away a rebound to even things at 3 at 6:34.
Sioux City took its first lead at 12:58, three seconds after another Musketeers power-play opportunity officially expired. Chase Bradley had the puck go right to him at the side of the net and he sent the puck past scrambling Storm goaltender Todd Scott.
To add to the Storm’s pain, Sioux City recorded another power-play goal at 17:55 when the Tri-City scored an own-goal on a clearing attempt from behind the net that ricocheted off a player and past an unsuspecting Scott.
“Obviously it was kind of a fluky goal (by Bradley), a redirected goal that goes right back on their tape and credit their power play,” Noreen said. “It was the type of game where you felt both power plays had a chance to get quality looks, and they got one to make it (4-2), and the way we were pushing in the third we still had a chance. I had no doubt we were going to get ourselves back into it.
“Then it was just an unlucky goal on the fifth one. We’re doing the right thing trying to clear the puck and it hit the guy. It was kind of fluky. No fingers pointed at anyone.”
Noreen said the game didn’t feel like a Sunday 4 p.m. contest. With teams fighting for points in the Western Conference standings, it seemed more like Game 7 of a playoff series.
And that magnified the play of the special teams.
“When you are at this level and games are this important, special teams are just that much more important for both teams,” he said.
“You feel like there’s not much being generated 5-on-5, so special teams is where both teams have to push.”
Tri-City exited the first period with a 2-0 lead. Mark Estapa came from behind the net to feed Adam Klapka with a pass in the high slot. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound native of Prague, Czech Republic, converted for his sixth goal of the year at 8:53.
The Storm tacked on a power-play tally at 18:19 when Matthew Knies passed the puck to Mazur, who was stationed right in front of a crease. Mazur made a quick move to give him space to send it in past goaltender Alex Tracy.
Sioux City cut its deficit in half early in the second. After a Knies blast went wide and hard off the end boards, the Musketeers quickly went the other way and Brian Carrabes fired a shot from the left circle past Scott.
Carrabes struck again, this time from the slot for a power-play goal to pull Sioux City even at 13:17.
Storm Watch
% Tri-City plays another three-game weekend up next, this time on the road. The Storm goes to Omaha (Friday), Sioux City (Saturday) and Waterloo (Sunday).
Noreen said the long weekends are a grind for teams.
“It’s always important to get the first one and start on the right foot,” he said. “You’d like to hope you get better, you get sharper as the weekend goes. By the third game, you’re not going to feel good. You’re going to be sore, you’re going to be banged up.
“It’s the equivalent of Nebraska playing Michigan three days in a row in football. It’s just not feasible for the human body, but it’s what we have to do. And both teams have to do it, so it’s totally fair.”
% The eight-game homestand tied for the longest in team history. The Anderson Cup winning team in 2003-04 also played eight in a row at home.
% The loss kept Tri-City from tying idle Omaha for second place in the Western Conference.
% The Storm fell to 16-5-0-0 when scoring first. The team is 2-5-2-1 when tied after two periods.