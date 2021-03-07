Sioux City surges past Storm

Sioux City took its first lead at 12:58, three seconds after another Musketeers power-play opportunity officially expired. Chase Bradley had the puck go right to him at the side of the net and he sent the puck past scrambling Storm goaltender Todd Scott.

To add to the Storm’s pain, Sioux City recorded another power-play goal at 17:55 when the Tri-City scored an own-goal on a clearing attempt from behind the net that ricocheted off a player and past an unsuspecting Scott.

“Obviously it was kind of a fluky goal (by Bradley), a redirected goal that goes right back on their tape and credit their power play,” Noreen said. “It was the type of game where you felt both power plays had a chance to get quality looks, and they got one to make it (4-2), and the way we were pushing in the third we still had a chance. I had no doubt we were going to get ourselves back into it.

“Then it was just an unlucky goal on the fifth one. We’re doing the right thing trying to clear the puck and it hit the guy. It was kind of fluky. No fingers pointed at anyone.”

Noreen said the game didn’t feel like a Sunday 4 p.m. contest. With teams fighting for points in the Western Conference standings, it seemed more like Game 7 of a playoff series.

And that magnified the play of the special teams.