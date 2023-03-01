LINCOLN – After a slow start from both teams, it was Tori Sklenar who picked up the scoring for the Ravenna girls in Wednesday morning’s state quarterfinal game.

Sklenar, who finished with 26 points, scored 12 points in the first quarter to end the stanza with a 14-8 lead over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

The other Bluejays found their flow on offense in the second and helped build the lead to 29-18 at halftime.

Despite a late push in the fourth quarter by SEM, Ravenna coasted the rest of the way to a 51-37 and advanced to Friday’s semifinal game.

The Bluejays will play the winner of Hastings St. Cecilia and Elmwood-Murdock at 9 a.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

