HASTINGS – After Hastings saw its pitching staff get rocked by the Fremont hitters the past two games, its hitters came through when they had to.
The Moo had scored 33 runs on 38 hits the past two games, but the Sodbuster pitching duo of Evan Hendricks and Jake Bigham combined to give up five hits with four strikeouts during a 5-3 comeback win Tuesday at Duncan Field.
The victory puts Hastings back in first place in the Clark Division by half a game over Fremont.
“We just struggled the last few games, but our pitching did a great job tonight,” Sodbuster coach JM Kelly said. “It was nice to see them do that for us.”
Hendricks gave up four hits, three of which came in the second inning that allowed the Moo to score their three runs.
Hendricks also had an error and hit a batter in the inning that helped Fremont tie the game at 1-all. Then Jack Simsonen hit a two-RBI single that brought home Chaney Dodge and Matt Abdelnour to give the Moo the 3-1 advantage.
But after that, Hendricks gave up only one hit in the next five innings to keep Hastings within striking distance.
“He kept doing his job and never really got into any kind of trouble, other than the inning that he did to himself,” Kelly said. “He kept us in the game and there was no reason to pull him at that point.”
The offense, meanwhile, got off to the start it wanted with three consecutive hits to open the game, capped by Efry Cervantes’ RBI single to score Casey Burnham.
However, the Sodbusters had chances to score more runs later on but couldn’t capitalize. Mike Boeve hit into a double play that ended a threat in the first inning. Then they had the bases loaded in the fourth inning but couldn’t get a run home.
Then came the seventh inning where Hastings batted through the order to take the lead. Cole Evans scored on a fielder’s choice to bring the Sodbusters back to within 3-2, then Burnham brought home Ryan McDonald with a RBI single to tie the game.
Two batters later, Cervantes with a 3-2 count hit a two-RBI double down the left-field line to score Dylan Herd and Burnham for a 5-3 lead.
Cerevantes, who is going to play college baseball at Nebraska, said he was down 0-2 to start the count but knew he had to forget about that and just move on to the next pitch.
“I didn’t think they were strikes but it was out of my control and I can only control what I can,” he said. “It was a tight game, so I had to flush them quick. I saw the slider up and moved on it pretty quick.”
Kelly said he was glad to see the offense produce in the seventh after he felt the Sodbusters missed some opportunities.
“I was a little worried all night long, then we got the first two guys on in the seventh and I knew something good was going to happen and Efry came through for us,” Kelly said. “They had the infield in with one out. That kid can play and is a smart player.”
Then Bigham came on in relief to get the win for the Sodbusters. He gave up only one hit in the last two innings.
“I knew what we would get out of him,” Kelly said. “He did a great job for us.”
With what happened to the Sodbusters the past two games, Cerevantes, who was 2-of-3 with three RBIs to lead the offense, said they just needed to put it behind them and just play baseball.
“We were just fighting throughout the game and we knew what it was going to take a win from a pretty good team,” he said. “Winning a game is always nice but today’s game doesn’t affect tomorrow nor like the past two games didn’t affect today’s game. It’s baseball and each day is a new opportunity to get after it.”
Burnham was 2-of-4 with a RBI for the Sodbusters.
Kelly said the Sodbusters did a great job of responding after what Fremont did to them the past two games.
“I don’t know if we ever lacked any confidence,” Kelly said. “This team is really good about not letting things get to them. They understand the last two games were games that we just beat in. Nothing we could do about them and we just moved on. But a win like this does definitely help a little bit.”
The two teams will play again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Duncan Field.
Fremont (21-17-0) 030 000 000—3 5 0
Hastings (21-16-0) 100 000 400—5 7 1
WP—Bigham. LP—Luth. 2B—H: Cervantes.
