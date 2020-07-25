HASTINGS – The Hastings Sodbusters experienced the wild swings that come with the grind of summer league baseball over the past week.
After a 5-2 win at Fremont on Wednesday, the Sodbusters were riding a season-high five-game winning streak and holding a 2.5 game lead in the Expedition League’s Clark Division.
But after Saturday’s 10-7 home loss to the Moo at Duncan Field, Hastings found itself having dropped three straight to Fremont, which took a half game lead in the standings.
“It’s been that way all year,” Sodbusters coach JM Kelly said. “We’ve played better on the road, then we come home and it’s hit or miss. (Sunday) is a big game for us. We have to take (Sunday’s game) to get back into the lead. We just lost it.
“It’s tough, especially when you have arms that are in and out or leaving and position guys that are in or out and leaving. It’s a grind, but our job is to figure out how to win throughout that.”
After a half inning, it looked like it could be a long night for the Sodbusters.
Kanin Dodge sent the first pitch of the game into spacious center field for a double, and two more hits and two errors resulted in a 4-0 Moo lead, all on unearned runs.
But Hastings (15-13) quickly answered and topped that with five runs in the bottom of the first.
Newcomer Efry Cervantes, playing in his second game, had a two-out double to put the Sodbusters within 4-3.
Cervantes is transferring from South Mountain Community College to Nebraska for the upcoming season.
“It was tough (to start that way), but to score five in the bottom half helped us out a lot,” Kelly said. “It would have been nice if we had scored five in the bottom half and they wouldn’t have scored any in the top half.
“But it is what it is. Games aren’t won or lost in the first inning. We’ve got to do a better job of executing. We’ve got to do a better job all around.
“We can’t let one call change the complexion of the game for us.”
Fremont (16-13) retook the lead with three runs in the third and extended that lead to 9-5 in the fourth. Owen Bischoff (Yakima Valley CC) had his third hit of the evening, a double down the line in right field that plated two runs.
Hastings starting pitcher Christian Colmenares allowed nine runs (five earned) on eight hits over three-plus innings. Reese Dutton held the Moo to one run on four hits over 5.1 innings of relief.
“We tried to go with Christian as long as we could,” Kelly said. “I was trying to save Reese to start (Sunday) and it just didn’t work out. We had to go to Reese, and he threw lights out.
“We got into some situations ordinarily we wouldn’t have been in. We just failed to execute offensively.”
The fifth straight game between the Sodbusters and the Moo will continue to be a familiar sight. This is part of a stretch during which the teams are opponents in 13 out of 16 games.
Hastings is also currently playing without two of its key players from Grand Island, pitcher Shay Schanaman and third baseman/first baseman/outfielder Cole Evans.
The status of Schanaman, who is 2-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 24.2 innings, is “up in the air” according to Kelly following his no-hitter at Western Nebraska last Sunday.
Evans, who leads the Sodbusters with a .357 batting average, should return in five or six games after sitting out two weeks.
“It’s definitely nice to get him back,” Kelly said. “Now, we won five of six without him on the road. It’ll be nice to get him back, but we’ve been playing pretty well without him. That’ll be a boost to our lineup for sure.”
Starting pitcher Jay Alvarez (2-0, 0.65 ERA) is another loss. The Grambling State product has returned home to Danbury, Connecticut.
Fremont (16-13) 403 200 001—10 12 2
Hastings (15-13) 500 002 000—7 8 4
WP—Ruoff. LP—C. Colmenares. Sv.—Jones. 2B—F, Dodge, Howell, Bischoff; H, Cervantes, Everitt, Schmidt. 3B—F, Reller.
