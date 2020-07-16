HASTINGS – Good approaches at the plate more than made up for struggles on the mound for the Hastings Sodbusters Thursday.
The Sodbusters used a five-run fifth inning to overcome issuing 14 walks to claim a 7-3 victory over Western Nebraska at Duncan Field.
Error-free defense was also a key for Hastings, which forced the Pioneers to strand 13 baserunners. That was a welcomed sight for head coach JM Kelly, whose team had been struggling with errors.
“We played good defense,” he said. “We had quite a few double play balls there. I didn’t know that we had that many walks. That’s kind of embarrassing. …
“I’ve never seen a game where there have been 14 walks and somebody won, much less 14 walks in a game. It was just imperative that our defense go out and play well, and they did. They helped us out a ton. Every time they had to make a play, they did. That’s what got us through and gave us a chance to win it.”
Hastings starting pitcher Jeremy Schneider walked the bases loaded in the first inning, but the Sodbusters got out of the jam and were embroiled in a scoreless game in the fifth inning.
That’s when Hastings (10-9) broke things open with five runs all coming with two outs.
“That was big time,” Kelly said. “I don’t know what the stat is, but it’s an extreme percentage – you (the winning team) score more in one inning than the other team scores in the game. That was the case again tonight. I think it’s been true the last four or five games.
“So having that big inning is important. Nine times out of 10, if you can have a big inning, you’re going to win the game. For those guys to grind out those at bats was big time for us.”
Grand Island Senior High graduates Casey Burnham and Cole Evans hit back-to-back singles with one out to get the inning going.
Ryan McDonald (South Dakota State) drew a walk to load the bases with two outs.
Then Hastings St. Cecilia graduate Grant Schmidt worked a nine-pitch at bat to walk in Burnham.
“I knew it was a huge at bat,” Schmidt said. “What did we have, bases loaded with two outs, I believe? I mean, going in I knew I needed to get the job done.
“When I got down with two strikes, I was, OK, I need to shorten up and get the ball in play somehow. Then he threw me a few balls. Later in the count I kept fouling balls off. I just told myself I just needed to stay back because it was a slow pitcher. …I kept fouling balls off and he eventually threw me ball four.”
Griffin Everitt, a Lincoln Southwest graduate who is transferring to Nebraska from Kansas City Community College, landed the biggest hit of the inning with a two-run single.
Schmidt scored the fifth run on an error and also came up with one of the Sodbusters’ defensive gems, a diving catch in left field on a ball that he didn’t see until the last second.
The teams conclude the Duncan Field part of their extended series Friday at 6:35 p.m. The Sodbusters have split the first four of eight consecutive games against Western Nebraska.
Western Neb. (9-12) 000 000 120—3 3 2
Hastings (10-9) 000 050 02x—7 10 0
WP—Bigham. LP—Young. 3B—H, McDonald.
