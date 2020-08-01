HASTINGS — The Hastings Sodbusters moved into first place in the Clark Division of the Expedition League by sweeping Fremont in a double header Saturday at Duncan Field.
The Sodbusters scored five runs in the first inning of the opener and then held on for a 6-5 win. Griffen Everitt had a triple and two RBIs for Hastings.
The Sodbusters took the second game 6-0.
Hastings is now 20-14 on the season and leads Fremont (19-16) by a game and a half.
The two teams will play again Sunday in Fremont.
