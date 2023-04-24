Turkey hunting gear has sure changed a lot over the last 30 years. Shotguns are more specialized, and decoys are more realistic than ever.

Most importantly, in my opinion, is that spring hunters now have tick-repelling options that we couldn’t have even dreamed of, let alone wished for, back in the 90s.

Here are some top gear picks for the 2023 turkey season.

Introduced last spring, the Mossberg 940 Pro Turkey is one of the best turkey shotguns I’ve had the pleasure of using. It has everything a turkey gun needs and nothing it doesn’t.

The semi-auto 940’s gas-operating system has been upgraded over its 930 predecessor. All internal components have been nickel-boron coated for better reliability, and the bolt handle and bolt release button are enlarged for easier operation.

Other turkey-specific features include a Hi-Viz green fiber-optic front sight, tight-shooting extra-full choke, and complete Mossy Oak Greenleaf camo coverage.

Last spring I performed a rare turkey triple with the fast-shooting 940 on three gobblers that made the fatal mistake of being deceived by my calling and decoys. (It should be noted that this season Nebraska hunters are now limited to a total of only two turkeys, with a bag limit of only one bird per day.)

Speaking of decoys, the realism in today’s fakes was unimaginable when I started hunting turkeys. It’s laughable what passed for a decoy back in those days, especially when compared to what is available now.

When it comes to turkey decoys, Avian X makes the best of the best. Avian X’s LCD lineup includes Lookout, Feeder, and Breeder hen decoys. If you can look past the price tag and pony up the money for one, it’ll be the best investment in turkey gear you’ll ever make.

I was using two Avian X decoys last spring when I fooled that trio of turkeys. The reaction of real birds to these realistic decoys is unbelievable.

New for this year is the Avian X Crusher turkey choke, available for several popular 12 and 20 gauge shotguns. If it’s even half as effective as Avian X’s decoys, toms are in for some big trouble this spring.

Ticks are an annoying reality of spring turkey hunting. Unfortunately, some of the best hunting is found in timber and river bottoms where turkeys – and ticks – live.

Last season, Sitka introduced the Equinox Guard Pant, Hoody, and Glove, all of which are infused with Insect Shield bug protection that repels both ticks and mosquitoes.

The Equinox Guard Pant has internal leg gaiters that can be tucked into boots, an important feature since most ticks climb from the ground up when invading humans.

This year, the Pant and Hoody are available in solid colors, which join last season’s camouflage choices of Subalpine, Elevated II, and Waterfowl Timber. The new solids would also be great for fishermen who frequent tick infested areas.

The Equinox Turkey Vest is now offered in solid color Earth (brown) this season, along with Subalpine and Timber. It has ample, magnetic-closure pockets for carrying box calls, slate calls, strikers, and other various turkey tools.

Another apparel option spring turkey chasers should consider is Gamehide’s ElimiTick line of bug-repelling clothing. ElimiTick is the OG in anti-tick hunting gear.

For warm weather hunting, try the ElimiTick Ultra Lite Pant and Long Sleeve Tech Shirt. Both feature Insect Shield bug protection and are offered in either Mossy Oak Obsession or Realtree Edge camo patterns, plus solid colors.

ElimiTick also offers a variety of other apparel, including bibs, gloves, and tick-repellant socks, as well as women’s sizes. Some of these items are available in affordable bundles that provide a complete bug-resistant outfit.

Keep in mind that both the Sitka Equinox Guard Pant and ElimiTick Ultra Lite Pant tend to run small, so you may want to go a size up when ordering. For more information, visit sitkagear.com or gamehide.com.

Another option is to spray insect repellent on your regular hunting clothes. Last year, we discussed Sawyer’s various bug-off products, including the Permethrin Insect Repellent Treatment which can be sprayed onto clothing, boots, and other gear to keep mosquitoes, ticks, and chiggers away.

This year, Sawyer introduced Permethrin for Dogs, a spray-on treatment that repels ticks, fleas, and lice. Now that I have two dogs, this may be a more affordable way to protect them than traditional flea and tick treatments.

Check out sawyer.com for a complete listing of Sawyer’s various picaridin and permethrin products.

It should be noted that permethrin is the main ingredient used in Insect Shield, which is found on the ElimiTick and Sitka clothing mentioned above. For more details on this insect repellent technology, visit insectshield.com.

Jarrod Spilger writes about the Outdoors for The Independent.