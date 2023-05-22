It’s shaping up to be another good fishing season here in Nebraska. The following are some of the state’s top places to wet a line this spring and summer.

Bluegills are always a fun species to catch, especially for young anglers. Best of all, bluegills are found in just about every Nebraska lake, large or small.

Some of the best bluegill lakes include Conestoga, Killdeer, Hedgefield, Kramper, East Odessa, and the Sandhills lakes of West Long, Watts, and Island. However, these popular panfish can be caught almost anywhere. Try dry fly fishing for them in spring for a real sporting thrill.

Crappies are another popular panfish, and they taste even better than their bluegill cousins. Topping the list of big crappie waters this year is Whitney Reservoir, but other area reservoirs like Sherman, Davis Creek, Johnson, and Pioneer Trails should also be good.

For walleye, anglers should check out Merritt, Johnson, Winters Creek, Big Alkali, Sutherland, Calamus, and Davis Creek. For really big walleyes, try the bigger reservoirs, like Merritt, Sherman, McConaughy, and Elwood.

Calamus, Davis Creek, McConaughy, Johnson, Harlan, and Enders Reservoirs should all be good for white bass over 12 inches.

Largemouth bass are prolific across the state, but finding public waters that produce fish over 15 inches can be difficult. However, Czechland, Darr, Alda, Smith WMA, and Grand Island’s very own L.E. Ray Lake should all offer anglers a good chance of landing a truly large largemouth.

For smallmouth bass, try Johnson, McConaughy, Sutherland, and the Missouri River in the northeast corner of the state.

Some of the state’s best yellow perch fishing in 2023 will be found in the Sandhills lakes of West Long, Pelican, Island, and Crane.

Catfish can be caught in just about any Nebraska warm water river, with the Missouri being the obvious choice for cats of all species. While the Platte may be low in many portions this spring, channel catfish can consistently be found in the Loup and Elkhorn Rivers.

Northern pike inhabit many Sandhills lakes, with Box Butte Reservoir and Crescent Lake in western Nebraska providing the best pike action.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting Community Fishing Events all across the state this spring and summer to help anglers or all ages get started fishing. In most cases, these events are in the evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

Community Fishing Events will be held at Holmes Lake in Lincoln on May 25, June 14, July 5, and August 2, at Mormon Island SRA near Grand Island on June 1 and July 27, at Broken Bow’s Melham Lake on July 7, at Windmill SRA south of Gibbon on July 20, and Fort Kearny SRA on August 4.

A Discover Fly Fishing event will also be held at Mormon Island on July 27. Loup City will host the Polish Days Family Fishing event on June 3 from 1 to 3 pm.

For a complete schedule of events, go to outdoornebraska.gov/about/press-events/news/2023-community-fishing-events/.