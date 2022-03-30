South Dakota State's Scheierman looking forward to NBA Draft

Following a breakout season at South Dakota State, Aurora native Baylor Scheierman is planning to test the waters of professional basketball.

Scheierman made the announcement on March 24 via Twitter, saying that he was declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 in the Barclays Center at Brooklyn, New York.

In his Twitter post, Scheierman thanked SDSU and his supporters in Brookings, South Dakota. He also thanked his teammates and coaches for “believing in me as a person and a player and pushing me to become the best version of myself.”

“To my family and friends back home, you guys have a lasting impact on me being where I am today,” Scheierman wrote in his Twitter post. “It’s an honor to be able to represent the town of Aurora. More importantly, I want to give thanks to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me the opportunity and the ability to be able to pursue my dream.”

With several publications, including Sports Illustrated, touting Scheierman as a potential NBA draft prospect, the 6-foot-6 sophomore told The Independent last week that the idea of playing in the NBA is “definitely a thrill.”

“Growing up, it had always been a dream of mine to play Division I basketball and then, ultimately, play professionally,” Scheierman said. “You never really know if there’s a good chance or not, especially coming from a small town like Aurora, but hearing people talking about me on the national level and, obviously, a lot of scouts and whatnot, saying that I have a chance to play at the next level, it’s just a blessing.”

SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said Scheierman definitely has pro potential.

“I certainly have a great amount of confidence that Baylor can play at the next level and make a lot of money, playing the game that we all love,” Henderson said.

While awaiting his next move, Scheierman can bask in the glow of a season that saw SDSU finish with a 30-5 record. The Jackrabbits were Summit League champions and carried a 21-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament where they suffered a 66-57 first-round loss to Providence on March 17 as the No. 13 seed in Buffalo, N.Y.

“We had a great amount of connectivity and a great amount of selflessness,” Henderson said of the Jackrabbits’ performance this season. “At the end of the day, that’s what made this group special. We certainly had great players, but then their ability to play together and their ability to be connected was really what got us over the top and Baylor was a huge part of that.”

Henderson said he initially recruited Scheierman because he was impressed by his play-making abilities and projected him as a point-forward in college.

“When I think of Baylor, I just think of versatility and his ability to impact the game in so many ways,” Henderson said. “But what really makes him special is the first quality that really attracted me to Baylor, which was his ability to pass. When that’s one of your best qualities, good players love to play with you and you bring out the best in others.

“That’s what Baylor does: Not only can he affect the game in many ways, but he allows you to get the maximum potential out of his teammates and that’s a unique and special trait.”

Scheierman, who had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to the Friars, finished the season averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and had 158 assists on his way to being named the Summit League player of the year. Scheierman shot an impressive 46.9% (83 of 177) from 3-point range — a figure that would have led the country, but his average of 2.37 made 3-pointers per game was just shy of the NCAA requirement of 2.5 to qualify.

Nevertheless, Scheierman’s shooting prowess from behind the arc was remarkable — the result of a lot of hard work, Henderson said.

“In Baylor’s freshman year here, he didn’t shoot a great percentage and he took it to heart,” Henderson said. “There was nobody that spent more time in the gym, working on his game, shooting jump shots and shooting game shots than Baylor. It’s really rewarding, as a coach, to see when you give your players feedback and they take it to heart and they’re not pouting about it.

“That’s a dream come true and that’s what Baylor did.”

Scheierman said he didn’t make any major changes to his shooting technique.

“I just put in a lot of reps because at the end of the day, a lot of shooting is just confidence,” Scheierman said. “Last year, I saw a bunch of shots go in and that just had my confidence at an all-time level to where every shot I shoot, I feel like it’s going in.”

Scheierman has also worked hard to build up his body with nutrition and weight training. Since graduating from high school, he has increased his weight from 170 pounds to 205.

“I think I still just had that same mindset that you have to just continue to get better because everyone’s continuing to get better, so you just buy into the process with the understanding that it’s not easy and it’s not supposed to be easy,” Scheierman said. “You know it’s going to be hard work, but the reward of it is special. I think that’s what has helped me along this path and gotten me to where I am right now.”

As one might imagine, Scheierman said “March Madness” was a whirlwind experience that ended way too soon.

“We won our conference tournament and that was kind of the high because, obviously, we knew we were going to be in the Big Dance and then Sunday came and we found out where we were playing and then all of a sudden, two days later, we were leaving to go play and then we played and now we’re back home,” Scheierman said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it’s just something that I won’t ever forget.”

Scheierman said he’ll also always remember the calls, texts and messages of support he received from high school friends, community members back in Aurora and even former high school opponents who wished him well in the NCAA Tournament or congratulated him on his season.

“It’s just cool to see,” Scheierman said “It’s kind of what makes Aurora kind of a special place. It’s a small town — everybody knows everybody — and it was a blessing. I loved when everyone reached out. It meant a lot.”