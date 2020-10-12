SPILGER: Disappear this season in new camo

When I started hunting three decades ago, there were only three major brands of camouflage available — Trebark, Realtree and Mossy Oak. All were relative new at the time and all were designed to imitate trees.
Their bark and leaf patterns were a big departure from the generic military-style camo hunters had previously relied on. In the following years, camo patterns got increasingly more intricate, to the point that they almost lost their functionality.
While the realistic details looked great to us human consumers, at a distance many patterns tended to make the hunter look like a giant, dark blob.
In recent years, there’s been a pendulum swing in camo pattern theory back to the more universal and generic. After all, the ultimate goal is to conceal the human outline from animals, not humans.
That’s the approach Duck Camp Camo is taking. While the company offers more traditional waterfowling patterns in its Early and Late Season Wetland camo lines, it also embraces the science behind modern concealment systems with its new Woodland and Midland 2.0 patterns.
Woodland is a vertical pattern dominated by grays and greens to effectively blend into wooded environments. Think spring turkey hunting or early season archery deer. The quick-drying, long-sleeve Woodland lightweight hunting shirt features back and arm vents to keep hunters cool during warm weather hunts.
An even more versatile pattern is Duck Camp’s new Midland 2.0. It was designed for hunting in Texas brush country, but it’s equally at home on the plains of Nebraska. The various shades of brown, green and tan blend perfectly into grassland environments.
The mid-weight Bamboo Hoodie and Neck Gaiter in Midland 2.0 camo would make a great concealment combo for both early season waterfowlers and archery deer hunters. For more information, visit duckcamp.com.
Gore’s Optifade camo combines micro and macro patterns with contrasting light and dark colors to break up the human outline. Of particular interest to Nebraska hunters will be the Optifade Waterfowl Marsh and Timber patterns.
Waterfowl Marsh uses a blend of eight colors, mostly browns and tans with minimal black, along with digital dithering in a honeycomb-like pattern, to blend into marsh grass and corn stubble.
Waterfowl Timber is similar to Marsh, but the light colors are lighter and the dark colors are darker to provide even greater contrast in wooded environments. Think sunlight shining through the trees. While clothing available in the Marsh pattern is more readily available, Timber may be the more versatile choice.
Optifade Waterfowl Marsh and Timber patterns can be found on several Sitka clothing items, including the Core Lightweight Hoody.
This high-tech hoody is designed to be worn as either a quick-drying base layer or early season outer layer. A built-in face mask provides added concealment. In the Timber pattern, it would work great for spring turkey hunting.
Sitka’s Grinder pant is equally versatile. Made of lightweight stretch nylon, it can be worn alone in the early season or layered under bibs or waders.
The Gradient Jacket, on the other hand, was created for warmth. Sitka claims it can be used as a layering garment, but it’s sufficiently warm enough to be worn as an outer layer. Although designed for waterfowl, I intend to wear mine during the frigid November firearm deer season with a blaze orange vest over it.
Of course, the Gradient Jacket will also see a lot of use on late season goose hunts. For more details and other clothing options, visit sitkagear.com.
Kuiu camouflage was created by Sitka’s founder. Its larger patterns were designed to break up the human form at longer distances. Kuiu’s newest camo offering is Valo, which may be the company’s most versatile pattern.
Valo is composed of lighter brown, tan, gray and olive drab earth tones with a minimal amount of black. This allows the pattern to blend into a wider variety of backgrounds, including those found on the plains.
Kuiu clothing is not readily available in stores. Instead, the company prefers to skip the middleman and sell directly to consumers on its website, kuiu.com.
Finally, there’s Wildfowler’s new Wildgrass pattern. Its marsh grass images project a 3D-like effect to conceal hunters in both wetland and grassland settings.
To my eye, Wildgrass camo resembles a cross between Realtree’s Max-4 and Mossy Oak’s Shadow Grass Blades patterns. For more details about clothing and other camo options, go to wildfowleroutfitter.com
Check out some of these new age camo systems this season. You may be pleasantly surprised (and game may be unpleasantly surprised) by their effectiveness.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.
