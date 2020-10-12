SPILGER: Disappear this season in new camo

This high-tech hoody is designed to be worn as either a quick-drying base layer or early season outer layer. A built-in face mask provides added concealment. In the Timber pattern, it would work great for spring turkey hunting.

Sitka’s Grinder pant is equally versatile. Made of lightweight stretch nylon, it can be worn alone in the early season or layered under bibs or waders.

The Gradient Jacket, on the other hand, was created for warmth. Sitka claims it can be used as a layering garment, but it’s sufficiently warm enough to be worn as an outer layer. Although designed for waterfowl, I intend to wear mine during the frigid November firearm deer season with a blaze orange vest over it.

Of course, the Gradient Jacket will also see a lot of use on late season goose hunts. For more details and other clothing options, visit sitkagear.com.

Kuiu camouflage was created by Sitka’s founder. Its larger patterns were designed to break up the human form at longer distances. Kuiu’s newest camo offering is Valo, which may be the company’s most versatile pattern.

Valo is composed of lighter brown, tan, gray and olive drab earth tones with a minimal amount of black. This allows the pattern to blend into a wider variety of backgrounds, including those found on the plains.