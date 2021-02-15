SPILGER: Dog training an ongoing proces

When it comes to bird dog training, it’s easy to become complacent. Once a puppy has learned the basic commands of here, fetch and drop and is retrieving birds with regularity, a lot of hunters leave it at that.
It’s especially tempting to let training slide during the season when actual hunting takes precedence. However, training shouldn’t be limited to the off-season. Hunting dogs require frequent in-season tune-ups to ensure they stay sharp all year long.
That’s exactly what Komet needed this past season.
He’d been retrieving doves like a pro until an early-September injury sidelined him for several weeks. The result was a somewhat rusty retriever when pheasant and quail seasons rolled around.
Komet refused to retrieve a couple roosters I shot, but then made a perfect quail retrieve. However, when he refused to pick up another quail a few days later, I knew a refresher course was needed.
Back home in the yard, our robotic nightly fetching routine was replaced by more focused training with a renewed emphasis on delivery. As a result, Komet’s retrieving of actual birds improved.
While his retrieving improved, his searching skills still seemed lacking. We’d lost a couple birds I felt should have been found. Granted, they may have been only marginally hit or missed entirely, but I believed Komet could’ve put forth a better searching effort.
Since backyard training is limited to a defined distance, it’s easy for dogs to limit their search to that specific distance in the field. Unfortunately, wild birds don’t fall within set parameters.
Backyard bumpers also fall within sight, requiring little to no searching effort on the dog’s part. That issue can be easily remedied by hiding a few bumpers throughout the yard to encourage the dog to search.
In comparing notes, neither my wife nor I could remember the last time we’d played hide-and-seek with Komet. While we frequently played this training game with our previous dogs, we’d neglected this crucial component of Komet’s training.
So, my wife kept Komet in the garage while I hid a few Dokken Dead Fowl Trainers in the yard. These realistic training tools are available in a number of different bird configurations, including pheasant, quail, grouse, dove and various duck species. They feature hard heads and soft bodies to encourage dogs to properly carry dead birds.
After hiding a few Dead Fowl Trainers throughout the yard, I called for Komet.
It didn’t take him long to catch on to this new game. Within a couple sessions, he was searching for, and finding, hidden “birds” with increased speed and promptly delivering them to hand.
The payoff came during our next few excursions in the field. Komet eagerly searched for, and successfully found, downed birds that may have otherwise been lost, including a winged quail that required a lively chase through the trees before he was finally able to catch it.
The culmination of our renewed training efforts came in late-January on the last quail of the season.
I’d made a nice shot on a right-to-left crosser that hit the ground dead. Komet ran to the spot where the bird fell, briefly pointed and then pounced. After picking up the quail, he ran it straight back to me and gently dropped it in my waiting hand.
It was the perfect ending to a sometimes imperfect season.
Regardless of the breed, training should remain constant and focused all year long. If a problem occurs mid-season, by all means try to correct it immediately.
To prevent boredom in the off-season we’re now entering, pick a different area to work on every week or two. Once that specific task is mastered, concentrate on a different element, like tracking or water retrieves, and work on that task until mastered
During the hot spring and summer months, hunting season can seem a long way off. However, consistent, thoughtful training done now will result in a more prepared canine partner come fall.
Speaking of being prepared, many of us place our dogs in plastic crates or “kennels” when traveling in a vehicle. It’s a safe and orderly way to transport a high-energy and/or dirty dog.
Dry Dog Kennel Mats recently developed a line of crate mats designed to keep your hound dry and comfortable. Neoprene padding provides comfort, while channels in the raised bed allow water and dirt to drain away from your pet.
Custom molded black or camo mats are currently available for Ruff Land and Petmate Kennels, with additional brands to be added soon. For more details, visit drydogkennelmats.com or watch for them at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.