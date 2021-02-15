SPILGER: Dog training an ongoing proces

Since backyard training is limited to a defined distance, it’s easy for dogs to limit their search to that specific distance in the field. Unfortunately, wild birds don’t fall within set parameters.

Backyard bumpers also fall within sight, requiring little to no searching effort on the dog’s part. That issue can be easily remedied by hiding a few bumpers throughout the yard to encourage the dog to search.

In comparing notes, neither my wife nor I could remember the last time we’d played hide-and-seek with Komet. While we frequently played this training game with our previous dogs, we’d neglected this crucial component of Komet’s training.

So, my wife kept Komet in the garage while I hid a few Dokken Dead Fowl Trainers in the yard. These realistic training tools are available in a number of different bird configurations, including pheasant, quail, grouse, dove and various duck species. They feature hard heads and soft bodies to encourage dogs to properly carry dead birds.

After hiding a few Dead Fowl Trainers throughout the yard, I called for Komet.

It didn’t take him long to catch on to this new game. Within a couple sessions, he was searching for, and finding, hidden “birds” with increased speed and promptly delivering them to hand.