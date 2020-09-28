SPILGER: Passport program leads to interesting places

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though the Nebraska Passport Program got off to a shaky start this spring due to COVID-19, my wife and I still participated.

That’s not to say there weren’t frustrations. Some passport stops had strange hours, had moved or were closed altogether. Most of the time, these closures and changes were in direct response to the pandemic.

For instance, at one state park the office was closed, but a serve-yourself passport stamp was left outside the front door in a plastic box next to a bottle of hand sanitizer. At another state park, the office was again closed, but a worker came out and got our passports, took them inside, stamped them and then brought them back out and returned them to us.

One passport stop was a restaurant we planned to eat at, but when we got there it was closed — and appeared to have been closed for some time, probably since the pandemic started in late-March.

To be fair, the program’s website, nebraskapassport.com, tried to keep up with all the changes by providing updates on passport stop closures and modified hours.