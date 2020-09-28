SPILGER: Passport program leads to interesting places

Even though the Nebraska Passport Program got off to a shaky start this spring due to COVID-19, my wife and I still participated.
That’s not to say there weren’t frustrations. Some passport stops had strange hours, had moved or were closed altogether. Most of the time, these closures and changes were in direct response to the pandemic.
For instance, at one state park the office was closed, but a serve-yourself passport stamp was left outside the front door in a plastic box next to a bottle of hand sanitizer. At another state park, the office was again closed, but a worker came out and got our passports, took them inside, stamped them and then brought them back out and returned them to us.
One passport stop was a restaurant we planned to eat at, but when we got there it was closed — and appeared to have been closed for some time, probably since the pandemic started in late-March.
To be fair, the program’s website, nebraskapassport.com, tried to keep up with all the changes by providing updates on passport stop closures and modified hours.
Despite all the frustration, there was one passport stop in particular that made me glad we’d participated in the program — the Genoa Indian School. I’d always wanted to visit this little bit of history tucked away in the small town of Genoa, and the Passport Program provided the incentive I needed to finally check it out.
The Genoa U.S. Indian School was in use from 1884 until 1934. At its peak, there were 599 students enrolled from over 40 tribal nations. Children from tribes all across the region were brought to Genoa by railroad.
At the school, they were taught various trades. Some of the homes in Genoa adjacent to the school site were built by students.
Of course, the ultimate goal was to indoctrinate them into a European-American lifestyle.
Imagine, if you will, being a young Native American child shipped by rail hundreds, if not thousands, of miles far away from your home and family to central Nebraska to learn how to act white. Homesickness was a common ailment.
Today, only a few buildings remain of what was previously a sprawling campus. Some are now privately owned. The Manual Training Building, in which classes on blacksmithing, carpentry, harness making and tailoring were taught, houses the Genoa Indian School Interpretive Center.
Inside, there are instructional murals on the wall that were used to teach students how to do tasks like make harnesses. There’s also a scale model of the original campus, an informative video and over 40 tribal flags representing the various nations impacted by the school.
The Interpretive Center is located at 209 East Webster. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. The Center is open June 1 through Oct. 30, so there’s still time to visit it before it closes for the season.
If those hours aren’t convenient, an alternative Passport stamp location is at AJ’s of Genoa at 221 Willard Avenue. However, you will miss out on the experience of visiting the actual Interpretive Center.
In these troubling times of uncertainty and unrest, places like the Genoa Indian School are needed now more than ever to remind us of the past, so that history is not repeated.
The Interpretive Center presents the school’s history in a factual, empathetic way in the hopes of informing visitors about the challenges students faced while attending the school, as well as when they returned home to their respective nations.
For more details on the school, visit genoaindianschool.org or ci.genoa.ne.us/. Potential visitors may also call 402-993-6036 or 402-993-6055 for more information or to make a special appointment.
Thankfully, Nebraska’ Passport Program encourages participants to seek out historical sites such as the Genoa Indian School. The program ends Oct. 31, so there’s still plenty of time to visit some of the unique cultural and historic Passport stops scattered all across our state.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.
