SPILGER: Upland season is almost upon us

For the past few months, I’ve been breaking in a replacement pair of Danner Sharptail boots around home. They’re lighter than the Pronghorn line, but just as tough.

For field use, I chose the 8-inch model, which will see heavy use this fall. I’ll also begin the process of breaking in a second pair of Sharptails soon. Upland hunters should always plan ahead, especially when it comes to boots.

Other clothing should likewise be comfortable, but not bulky. Duck Camp’s new heavyweight Upland shirt is made of 100% cotton and designed to keep you warm while walking without needing a coat.

Two large chest pockets, with an additional zippered compartment on the left pocket, keep your valuables secured. Bright orange patches on the shoulder and pocket flaps make you visible to other hunters.

An upland hunter’s pants must be tough, and Carhartt is synonymous with toughness. Carhartt’s relaxed fit Rigby jeans are a prime example.

Made of 98% cotton and 2% spandex with Rugged Flex technology, these pants have more stretch than regular jeans to provide more freedom of movement, which is essential when traversing hills and hollows in search of game birds.