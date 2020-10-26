SPILGER: Upland season is almost upon us

Although Nebraska’s upland bird season technically began back on Sept. 1 when grouse opened, it goes into full swing this Saturday with the start of quail and rooster pheasant seasons.
Hopefully, you’re prepared. If not, here are some items you may want to consider trying out this season.
Any type of upland hunting typically involves way more walking than shooting. For that reason, you’ll want a lightweight shotgun that can be comfortably carried all day.
One such shotgun is Beretta’s A400 Upland. This lightweight 12-gauge semi-auto only weighs around 6.7 pounds. The nickel-plated receiver features engraved game bird scenes — pheasants on one side, partridge on the other.
New for 2020, a 20-gauge model weighing just 6.3 pounds has also been added to the line. Best of all, the A400 Upland is the first Beretta to feature a wood stock equipped with the latest Kick-Off Plus recoil reduction system.
For legions of upland hunters, Beretta is their brand of choice. The A400 Upland in either 12 or 20-gauge was made just for them, or anyone else who wants a soft-shooting, lightweight semi-auto.
Speaking of 20-gauges, Winchester’s popular SX4 semi-auto is now offered in 20-gauge, too. It actually came out in 2019, but 20-gauge SX4s didn’t start hitting dealers’ shelves until early this year.
I didn’t receive my personal small-bore SX4 until late-January. By then, the upland season was almost over and I was only able to take it on a couple (unsuccessful) hunts. However, I’ve been using it with great results on doves this season, and it’s sure to be a frequent companion on many pheasant and quail hunts this fall.
Mine is the SX4 Hybrid model with a black synthetic stock and gray Cerakote finish on the receiver and barrel, but there are numerous other finishes available. With a 26-inch barrel, it weighs around 6.5-pounds.
Of course, any discussion of upland shotguns has to include Franchi. This Italian company is renowned for its lightweight scatterguns.
The new Affinity 3 Elite Upland is the latest. It features an oversized bolt release and bolt handle, satin walnut stock and gray Cerakote on the receiver and barrel.
While the other semi-autos mentioned above are gas operated, the Affinity is powered by a low-maintenance, inertia operating system. The Elite Upland comes in 12 and 20-gauge. The latter weighs only six pounds.
A good pair of durable, lightweight boots is just as important as a lightweight shotgun, and Danner makes some of the best.
My old pair of Danner Pronghorns is about worn out, with the sole barely holding on by a generous application of Gorilla Glue. Thankfully, I’d planned ahead.
For the past few months, I’ve been breaking in a replacement pair of Danner Sharptail boots around home. They’re lighter than the Pronghorn line, but just as tough.
For field use, I chose the 8-inch model, which will see heavy use this fall. I’ll also begin the process of breaking in a second pair of Sharptails soon. Upland hunters should always plan ahead, especially when it comes to boots.
Other clothing should likewise be comfortable, but not bulky. Duck Camp’s new heavyweight Upland shirt is made of 100% cotton and designed to keep you warm while walking without needing a coat.
Two large chest pockets, with an additional zippered compartment on the left pocket, keep your valuables secured. Bright orange patches on the shoulder and pocket flaps make you visible to other hunters.
An upland hunter’s pants must be tough, and Carhartt is synonymous with toughness. Carhartt’s relaxed fit Rigby jeans are a prime example.
Made of 98% cotton and 2% spandex with Rugged Flex technology, these pants have more stretch than regular jeans to provide more freedom of movement, which is essential when traversing hills and hollows in search of game birds.
Rigby Rugged Flex jeans feature the five standard pockets, plus a sixth pocket on the lower right side that would be perfect for holding an assortment of easily accessible items. I’ve found Carhartt jeans tend to run a little small, so you may want to go a size larger than normal to get the best fit.
Feeding your shotgun the right loads is essential, especially when pheasant hunting. Rooster pheasants can be extremely tough to bring down and anchor.
Some of the best pheasant habitat in our state is found on Waterfowl Production Areas that require the use of non-toxic shot. One form of non-toxic shot that’s been regaining popularity recently is bismuth. It’s nearly as dense as lead, but not as expensive as tungsten.
Several companies now offer bismuth loads specifically for roosters. Hevi-Shot’s new Hevi-Bismuth Upland is available in 12- and 20-gauge with number five shot.
Hevi-Shot also offers Hevi-Hammer, loaded with both bismuth and steel pellets to help reduce cost. It’s available in 12-gauge with number two, three or four shot, and 20-gauge with twos or threes. Hevi-Hammer proved effective on roosters last season.
This year, Federal introduced a new Bismuth Waterfowl and Upland load in its Meateater line. It comes in both 12- and 20-gauge in shot sizes three, four or five.
Finally, there’s Kent Cartridge, which has become a leader in bismuth offerings. Kent’s Bismuth Upland is available in all four popular upland gauges — 12, 16, 20, and 28 — in shot sizes five or six, depending on the load.
With a season that runs through the end of January, there’s plenty of time to put the stamina of both yourself and your dog, as well as the effectiveness of your gear, to the test in Nebraska’s diverse and beautiful upland habitats.
