Fishing for stocked rainbow trout is one of my favorite springtime activities, and I’m sure it is for many other anglers, too. Fortunately for us trout fishers, the spring stocking is upon us.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission began stocking rainbows this week in eastern Nebraska and will continue stocking them through this week and next in central and western Nebraska.

Today, trout are scheduled to be stocked in our area at Heartwell Park in Hastings (450 trout), Suck’s Lake in Grand Island (650), and Windmill State Recreation Area pond No. 2 south of Gibbon (600). Tomorrow, Fort Kearny SRA pond No. 6 is scheduled to receive 1,200 trout.

Trout are also scheduled to be stocked March 16 in Ord’s Auble Pond (750) and the David City Park Pond West (600). Several other lakes across the state are also scheduled to receive trout this week.

Next week, the stockings continue in the western part of the state. Rainbows will be placed in Bridgeport SRA’s Middle (2,000) and Northwest (1,400) Lakes on March 22 and in North (2,250) and Middle (450) Morrill Ponds on March 23.

Other trout stockings planned for later this month as time and weather allows include Elm Creek (500) near Red Cloud, the East Branch of Verdigre Creek (1,000) near Royal, and Gracie Creek Pond (1,000) located adjacent to Calamus Reservoir.

The restoration project on Gracie Creek Pond was recently completed following heavy sedimentation caused by flooding the past few years.

The fun continues throughout next month. Planned April trout stockings include South Grable Pond (1,200) and Middle Grable Pond (600) at Fort Robinson State Park, Gilbert Baker Wildlife Management Area Pond (600), Chadron SP Pond (500), and Chadron City North and South Reservoirs (1,700 fish each).

Lake Carter P. Johnson (2,500) and Cherry Creek Diversion Pond (250) also located at Fort Robinson SP will likewise receive trout in April, as will Keller Park SRA ponds No. 4 (250) and No. 5 (400).

For a complete listing of this spring’s trout stocking schedule, go to outdoornebraska.gov/fishingreports/.

The daily limit for rainbow trout on most waters in the state is five fish. These are mostly put-and-take fisheries, since trout are not expected to survive over summer, so keeping and eating your catch is encouraged.

Before you go fishing, don’t forget to purchase an annual fishing permit, which costs $38 for residents. A state park permit costing $31 is also required on vehicles in order to enter and enjoy the great fishing available at Nebraska’s many state parks and recreation areas for not only trout, but also a wide variety of other fish species.

Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.