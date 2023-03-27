Although I’m a hunter who enjoys shooting birds, I also like to watch them.

Whether one is bird hunting or bird watching, there’s usually lots of sitting, waiting, and observing involved. Patience is the key ingredient in both pursuits.

The only time I would truly call myself a dedicated bird watcher, though, is during the annual spring crane migration. Since cranes can’t be hunted in Nebraska, I can simply sit back and enjoy the show.

That’s exactly what my wife and I did one year ago today when we visited Windmill State Recreation Area located at the Gibbon/I-80 interchange. Windmill SRA has a dedicated crane viewing blind on the north side of the park that is available to the public on a first come, first served basis.

The blind is open during the month of March through mid-April and is free. However, a state park permit is required on vehicles entering the park. The cost is $31 annually or $6 daily for residents, or $61 annually and $12 daily for non-resident vehicles.

The blind’s occupancy capacity is eight people at a time, and parking near the blind is likewise limited. Some basic etiquette rules crane watchers should remember are to be quiet, wear dull-colored clothing, stay away from the windows, and don’t overextend your time in the blind if others are waiting.

When my wife and I visited last year, we were the only ones there, so parking was not an issue and we stayed as long as we wanted. During that time, we observed a variety of wildlife, including Canada geese, three cardinals, an oriole, blue jays, squirrels, and, of course, cranes feeding in the adjacent cornfield and winging overhead.

Cranes were also landing and feeding in a meadow inside the park, which provided some additional bonus viewing from our vehicle as we drove around the park. I’m told the park staff tries to keep the field clear in the hopes of attracting cranes.

I’m also told that the agricultural field north of the blind was planted in soybeans this year rather than corn. How that affects crane usage remains to be seen, but it would definitely be a good idea to bring binoculars and telephoto lenses just in case the birds are feeding further away from the blind than usual.

Even if the cranes aren’t cooperating, there’s still plenty of other stuff to do at Windmill SRA in the springtime. The park offers numerous camping sites, as well as fishing for several species, including rainbow trout which were stocked in pond No. 2 earlier this month.

Jarrod Spilger writes the Outdoors for The Independent.