St. Cecilia to play for another state title

LINCOLN – Despite returning only one starter, having its main group of subs consist entirely of freshman and moving up a class, Hastings St. Cecilia’s 2020-21 season will end in familiar fashion.
That’s at Pinnacle Bank Arena playing for a state championship.
The Hawkettes topped Lincoln Lutheran 29-25 in a defensive slugfest in Friday’s Class C-1 semifinals to advance to the final game in their class for the seventh time in the past 11 seasons.
“It’s awesome,” said Bailey Kissinger, the lone returning starter from back-to-back C-2 state champions who had a game-high 12 points. “If you asked any people back in November at the beginning of the season if they thought they’d see us in the state tournament, I think nine out of 10 people would tell you that they wouldn’t. The only people that would tell you would be people who are cheering for us and know us.
“Just going back to the beginning of the season, nobody knew what was going to happen if we would have a season or not just because of (coronavirus). To be here now is pretty amazing. We’re all excited.”
St. Cecilia (24-2) playing for another state title isn’t a shock to coach Greg Berndt.
“I think every coach expects to be here,” he said. “The expectations every year for our program is to get to state. You get here, anything can happen. This team has taken it upon themselves they wanted to get back. Their aspirations keep getting a little loftier.
“Making it to the final day is a big deal. To say we did it in C-2 and now we’re bumping up a class and doing it again, so I wouldn’t write them off. I think they’re capable of anything.”
Defense carried the Hawkettes (24-2) throughout the season to where they are one win away from the school’s seventh state title and third in a row. St. Cecilia gave up an average of 28 points per game.
“Defensively if you play that well you give yourself a chance even on nights where you only put up 30-something,” Berndt said. “I’d say defense has been our calling card.”
That was the case against Lincoln Lutheran (20-3). The Hawkettes struggled on the offensive end against the Warriors’ mix of 1-3-1 and 2-3 zones, but the defense came through after St. Cecilia fell behind 15-7 midway through the second quarter.
Kissinger sat the final 4:47 of the first quarter after picking up her second foul, and Lincoln Lutheran outscored the Hawkettes 7-2 the rest of that period.
“Having Bailey get in foul trouble early, that’s one of your primary ballhandlers,” Berndt said. “That puts you in a bind and it felt like we had to survive that first quarter because Lutheran came out with a lot of energy.
“It could have snowballed, but I thought we kind of settled down and reminded the kids the soft spot in every zone is the middle of the floor. We kind of need to keep attacking that.”
One of thoe freshmen off the bench gave St. Cecilia a big boost heading into halftime.
Tatum Krikac hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut the lead to 16-13 with five seconds to go in the second quarter.
“Tatum came up big today, and she had five points (in the first round),” Kissinger said. “She’s having a great tournament. For state softball, she had a great softball tournament too, so that’s kind of ironic.
“But that’s a big three by her to give us some momentum going into halftime. At halftime we just talked that we were going to settle in, do a better job of breaking their press and recognize what defense they were in.”
Berndt said: “She had a great game two days ago in the first round too. Our bench is three freshmen, and last year as eighth graders they probably didn’t expect to be playing in a state final the next year. But they’ve come in and we ask them to give us everything they’ve got. …
“Tatum came in with confidence and knocked one home.”
Kissinger avoided foul problems over the final three periods and scored the first six points in an 8-0 run that gave St. Cecilia its first lead, 21-19 with 2:05 left in the third. Lincoln Lutheran went 6:34 without points during that quarter.
The Warriors never found a way to regain a lead. Kissinger missed the front end of a pair of 1-and-1s late, but she hit a pair to account for the final margin with 9.2 seconds left to secure the trip to the finals.
“Before I missed those two, I was still confident,” Kissinger said. “Then after I missed those, I was just, OK, settle in. You’ve got this, you’ve done this before. They went in, the last two.”
Shaye Butler and Katharine Hamburger each added seven points for the Hawkettes. Although she went scoreless, Addie Kirkegaard grabbed 10 rebounds and limited Lincoln Lutheran post Katelynn Oxley to six points in a battle of players who stand 6-foot-2 and 6-3, respectively.
Saturday’s 10:45 a.m. final features a pair of teams that ended last season as state champions. North Bend Central (23-3) rolled to wins in the first two rounds in its defense of its C-1 state title.
“The thing about it is North Bend has some similarities to Lutheran in some ways,” Berndt said. “They like to finish around the rim. They maybe don’t have as many shooters as some other teams, but they’re so athletic and they can get up and down. It’s going to be a big challenge, but you get to the final day, anything can happen.”