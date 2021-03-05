St. Cecilia to play for another state title

One of thoe freshmen off the bench gave St. Cecilia a big boost heading into halftime.

Tatum Krikac hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut the lead to 16-13 with five seconds to go in the second quarter.

“Tatum came up big today, and she had five points (in the first round),” Kissinger said. “She’s having a great tournament. For state softball, she had a great softball tournament too, so that’s kind of ironic.

“But that’s a big three by her to give us some momentum going into halftime. At halftime we just talked that we were going to settle in, do a better job of breaking their press and recognize what defense they were in.”

Berndt said: “She had a great game two days ago in the first round too. Our bench is three freshmen, and last year as eighth graders they probably didn’t expect to be playing in a state final the next year. But they’ve come in and we ask them to give us everything they’ve got. …

“Tatum came in with confidence and knocked one home.”

Kissinger avoided foul problems over the final three periods and scored the first six points in an 8-0 run that gave St. Cecilia its first lead, 21-19 with 2:05 left in the third. Lincoln Lutheran went 6:34 without points during that quarter.