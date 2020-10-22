St. Cecilia's Vargas looking for another title

Alayna Vargas won’t have the same situation as she was in last year at the state cross country meet.
The Hastings St. Cecilia sophomore was a little unknown entering the Class D girls race.
In the end, she won the race in 19:15.6 over Ainsworth’s Rylee Rice, who was going for her fourth state title.
This year, Vargas is most likely the favorite entering the Class D race Friday at the Kearney Country Club. Class D girls will be the first of eight races and gets under way at noon.
Vargas said she wants to accomplish the same thing that she did last year — be a state champion.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Vargas said. “I hope I can do it again.”
Hawkette coach Mikayla Niederklein said Vargas has handled the pressure of being a returning state champion better as the season has gone along. She finished second to Ravenna’s Kacey Dethlefs at the Superior Invite, and third to York freshman Kassidy Stuckey and Hastings’ Chelsey Espinosa at the Aurora Invite. Espinosa was the defending Class B champion.
“She ran into some good competition and wasn’t expecting that so it kind of hit her that her spring and summer training wasn’t like what she did last year as a freshman,” Neiderklein said. “I feel like she really handled it well from that point on. That made her step it up a bit in practice. She’s been running well since then.”
Vargas went on the win the UNK Invite at 20:08.7, as well as the Centennial Conference meet and Class D, District 3 last week. The UNK Invite is ran on the same course as the state meet so Vargas feels winning that meet brings some confidence.
“I know where the hills are at and when I need to prepare myself as well as the straight aways on the course,” Vargas said.
But she’s been challenged at the UNK Invite and the D-3 meet by freshman Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian.
Vargas said she knows what she needs to do to be successful Friday.
“I just need to trust my training and knowing what I can do on that course. I’ll have to stay mentally tough,” she said.
Vargas said the race won’t be as nerve racking this year as she will have her teammates running with her at the state meet. The Hawkettes finished third in the district meet to become the final team in the district to qualify.
“That will be so much fun having my teammates run too,” Vargas said. “It’s nice to have them at practice everyday this week. I feel that will help me stay relaxed as well.”
On the team side, Ravenna looks to be one of the teams that could contain for the team title.
The Bluejays captured the Class D girls team title at the UNK Invite as they nipped McCool Junction 24-25.
Ravenna coach Tiffany Jacobsen said that, along with winning the team title at the D-4 meet last week, gives the Bluejays confidence going into the state meet.
“That’s definitely a confidence booster. The competition gave them the confidence of ‘we can do this at state’ feeling,” Jacobsen said. “That was definitely one of the top moments of the season so far.”
Dethlefs is the lone returning medalist for Ravenna. The senior finished fourth in 20:06.8 last year. She has been the Bluejays’ No. 1 runner all season, while teammate Shavanna Douglas has been near the top as well in a lot of meets. Alivia Rager, Susan White and Mckenzie Greenland round out the Ravenna squad.
“Kacey and Shavanna have been running all four years for us,” Jacobsen said. “Kacey medaling last year really showed them what she is capable of, while Shavanna has been under a minute behind Kacey in a lot of the meets. She’s stepped up in her role. They’ve been great leaders and helped the underclassmen out very well.
“The girls know their role and they’ve been doing awesome so far.”
But it will be a challenge for the Bluejays to come away with the title. Jacobsen said she feels McCool Junction, three-time defending champion Ainsworth, Bloomfield-Wausa and 19-time champion Crofton will be strong contenders.
Also, the scoring in Class D is different than the other three classes. They score the top three runners, instead of the top four runners like B and C do and top five like A does.
“We didn’t know what to think of (the scoring) at the beginning of the season. But so far it’s been in our favor,” Jacobsen said. “Hopefully it is for one more. The girls know who the main competitors are. Hopefully they can hold their own for one more race.”
The Aurora boys are the defending Class C champions and return four of their runners that ran on last year’s team at state. Dylan Riley is the lone returning medalist.
St. Paul looks to be a challenge to Aurora as well. The Wildcats, who took second to Aurora in the C-4 meet, finished third in Class D last year and have done well in C. Conner Wells was the district champion last week.
City qualifiers
The city of Grand Island will be represented at the state cross country meet. The city qualified one team in the Grand Island Central Catholic girls, along with seven individual qualifiers.
The Crusader girls are Raegan Gellatly, Grace Herbek, Rylee Lonnemann, Allison Haney, Brooklyn Kolbet and Lidia Ramirez.
Grand Island will take Juan Garcia for the boys and Aubrey Pikop for the girls. Northwest qualified one boy in Caden Keller and three girls in Neelie Dorsey, Megan Freeman and Alexis Lilienthal. Zach Cloud is the lone Crusader boy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!