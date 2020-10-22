St. Cecilia's Vargas looking for another title

Vargas went on the win the UNK Invite at 20:08.7, as well as the Centennial Conference meet and Class D, District 3 last week. The UNK Invite is ran on the same course as the state meet so Vargas feels winning that meet brings some confidence.

“I know where the hills are at and when I need to prepare myself as well as the straight aways on the course,” Vargas said.

But she’s been challenged at the UNK Invite and the D-3 meet by freshman Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian.

Vargas said she knows what she needs to do to be successful Friday.

“I just need to trust my training and knowing what I can do on that course. I’ll have to stay mentally tough,” she said.

Vargas said the race won’t be as nerve racking this year as she will have her teammates running with her at the state meet. The Hawkettes finished third in the district meet to become the final team in the district to qualify.

“That will be so much fun having my teammates run too,” Vargas said. “It’s nice to have them at practice everyday this week. I feel that will help me stay relaxed as well.”

On the team side, Ravenna looks to be one of the teams that could contain for the team title.