St. Paul boys stay on track

ST. PAUL — There was certainly no post-Christmas slump this year for the St. Paul boys basketball team.
The Class C-1 No. 8 Wildcats used 27 points from Tommy Wroblewski and plenty of other offensive support to top Boone Central 63-45 Saturday afternoon.
St. Paul earned its third win in four days coming off the moratorium to improve to 8-1.
“One of the big things we’ve talked about this year is be different,” Wildcats coach Derek Reinsch said. “We had a stretch last year coming out of Christmas break where we dropped four out of five games. It kind of felt like the world was falling apart at that moment.
“So we challenged the kids coming back: You have to be different from last year.”
They certainly were.
It took St. Paul a few minutes to get going, and the Cardinals (4-6) took advantage to go up 6-0.
But Wroblewski scored the Wildcats’ first eight points to tie the game, and they took the lead for good with two minutes left in the opening quarter.
“It took us just a little bit to get in rhythm, and credit (Boone Central) coach (Justin) Harris and the Cardinals for the that,” Reinsch said. “They had a great game plan for our 1-3-1, and I feel like that was the big difference.
“When we shifted to man in the first quarter, we really eliminated a lot of their scoring and were able to get a lot of run-out turnovers. Our transition game really improved once we did that.”
Wroblewski said: “They always press right away, and I think we just needed to get used to that. Once we did, we handled it fine out there.”
Things really started clicking for St. Paul near the end of the first quarter when it went on a 20-4 run. Seven different players scored, and with his back to the basket in the post Wroblewski delivered a perfect behind-the-back bounce pass between a defender’s legs to set up a cutting Jaxson Klinginsmith for an easy layup.
Wroblewski, a Wyoming football recruit, said the team’s balance makes it easy for everyone to play with confidence.
“The drive-and-kick is always there,” he said. “We’ve got guys that can shoot. We’ve got guys who can drive for buckets. It’s nice knowing the next person you pass it to can score.”
Reinsch said having one of the most athletic teams in Class C-1 is a huge plus.
“The big thing for us this year is we’re so well-rounded as a team,” he said. “Overall, we have so many guys stepping up and willing to shoot. For us, we’ve had a lot of different leading scorers. We’ve had a lot of guys in that 8, 9, 10 area.
“I tell the kids the more balance we can get like that, the more your life will be easier.”
Jacob Wells added eight points while Andy Poss and Logan Vogel each chipped in six.
Wroblewski carried the scoring load in this game, going 12-for-18 from the floor.
“Tommy got to the rim extremely well today,” Reinsch said. “He had two charges in there maybe trying to do too much, but that’s what we want to do. We want to continue to attack for the full 32 minutes.”
Last year St. Paul made its first state tournament appearance since 1997. With five starters back, there are even higher expectations this year.
“We think we’re one of the better teams in C-1, and we’re going to stick with that,” Wroblewski said. “We’re all confident we’re going to Lincoln. We think we can make it to a state championship game, and that’s what we’re working for.”
And there is no post-Christmas slump to navigate.
“Last year we came into the year with expectations in our program of wanting to go to state,” Reinsch said. “When we hit that four-out-of-five stretch in there, things got a little shaky.
“This year we came in and have had such phenomenal runs in football and in track in past seasons, the kids know they’re an extremely talented team. Credit to them, they carry themselves like that.”
GIRLS
St. Paul 42, Boone Central 32
St. Paul got a much-needed 42-32 victory over Boone Central Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Olivia Poppert topped the Wildcats with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Josie Jakubowski chipped in 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting from the floor.
The losing streak came against teams that are a combined 22-3, including losses to Class C-1 No. 5-rated O’Neill and North Central in holiday tournament play earlier in the week.
“We needed to come back and get a win, that’s for sure,” St. Paul coach Rick Peters said. “That’s what I told them. After the holiday tournament, we were disappointed. O’Neill played two days before, so they had a game under their belt. That probably helped them and if they’re not the best team we’ve played, they’re one of the best.
“The next night North Central is 7-2 and a quality team too, and we let that one get away. Finding time to fine-tune is tough with COVID going on and my condition. We’ve got to do the best we can and keep on trucking.”
The condition Peters referred to is having suffered a heart attack during the team’s game against Adams Central on Dec. 15.
St. Paul (5-4) jumped out to an 11-0 lead and didn’t allow a field goal until 37 seconds into the second quarter.
“For us to get off to that was huge because we’ve been struggling offensively,” Peters said. “It was big for us to get some confidence. Some of our starters who averaged 10, 12 (points) last year are struggling even scoring. That’s got to change for us to be successful, and hopefully it will.”
Poppert proved to be a tough match-up for the Cardinals (3-7). The 6-foot junior can run the offense from the point, and she often posted up inside. She was able to kick the ball out or hit backdoor cutters with passes that many posts won’t see.
“She’s good at that, and then we use her in our press-breaker,” Peters said. “She’s valuable to the team, and the girls know that. She’s tough in there.
“Teams have to double-team her most of the time until we start hitting some shots. That’s got to get better, then things might open up a little more for her on the inside.”