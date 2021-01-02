St. Paul boys stay on track

“I tell the kids the more balance we can get like that, the more your life will be easier.”

Jacob Wells added eight points while Andy Poss and Logan Vogel each chipped in six.

Wroblewski carried the scoring load in this game, going 12-for-18 from the floor.

“Tommy got to the rim extremely well today,” Reinsch said. “He had two charges in there maybe trying to do too much, but that’s what we want to do. We want to continue to attack for the full 32 minutes.”

Last year St. Paul made its first state tournament appearance since 1997. With five starters back, there are even higher expectations this year.

“We think we’re one of the better teams in C-1, and we’re going to stick with that,” Wroblewski said. “We’re all confident we’re going to Lincoln. We think we can make it to a state championship game, and that’s what we’re working for.”

And there is no post-Christmas slump to navigate.

“Last year we came into the year with expectations in our program of wanting to go to state,” Reinsch said. “When we hit that four-out-of-five stretch in there, things got a little shaky.