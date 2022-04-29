St. Paul excited by Intrepid Heart in Bosselman

The town of St. Paul has a vested interest in the 33rd running of the $75,000 Bosselman Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

That’s because Intrepid Heart, the morning-line favorite at 7-5, is both owned and trained by some local horsemen.

Joe Hawley is the trainer while Jesse Jakubowski and Roger Morse are the owners. They’re all from St. Paul.

“I’m thinking there will probably be like 200 people that will come down to this,” Jakubowski said. “It’s the talk of St. Paul.”

Jakubowski said it’s always been on the bucket list for him and Morse to run a horse in the Bosselman.

And they just might get a win from Intrepid Heart.

The 6-year-old gelding, who was bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm, has eight wins in 23 career starts with earnings of $408,482.

Intrepid Heart finished third in the 2019 G3 Peter Pan Stakes and was eighth in the Belmont Stakes.

Jakubowski and Morse, who go by the name of Jack Wagon Stables, have owned horses for years. Most of them were the bottom level $2,500 claimers, but they always talked about having a horse in the Bosselman.

Jakubowski said he probably looked at 50 different horses while doing his research for a Bosselman entry.

“I watched tons and tons of replays looking for a horse I thought would work,” Jakubowski said. “I saw Intrepid Heart and got hold of the owner Eddie Kennealy. It took a few weeks to negotiate a deal, but we got it done.”

Intrepid Heart jumped out at Hawley as well.

“He gave me a list of horses he was kind of looking at,” Hawley said. “I looked a couple of them up, watched this one run and I said, ‘I think this is the one we want right here.’”

Intrepid Heart has been at Fonner Park since April 19. Hawley said he’s adjusted well to his surroundings.

“We put him over the track so he’d be comfortable here,” Hawley said. “We tried to make it as close to home as we could. He settled in really nice. He’s just one of those horses I think you can do just about anything with and he’ll take to it.”

The sale of Intrepid Heart took place sometime before April 1. That’s the day that he first ran for Jack Wagon Stables.

He won that mile race at the Fairgrounds in 1:36.47. On March 24, he finished a strong second in an $80,000 allowance optional claiming race.

Hawley said Intrepid Heart won’t likely be going to the lead.

“He sits off of it,” Hawley said. “He doesn’t need to be so far back. He’ll lay a little closer. We’ve had him for two starts down at the Fairgrounds. I sent him to a friend of mine down there. He’s run two spectacular races for us. So we decided to bring him on up.”

Intrepid Heart will be ridden by veteran jockey Ken Tohill, who enters Saturday’s 10-race card with 3,998 career wins. Hawley liked the idea of having Tohill ride as soon as he came to Fonner Park early this season.

“Originally we were planning on bringing someone in,” Hawley said. “At the same time I learned Ken was coming in and he was nine away from his 4,000 wins. I said, ‘Look, here’s a guy who has a shot. Maybe we get the milestone.

“We’re hoping the plan comes together.”

It’s a smaller field of six expected to go to the post for the Bosselman. That includes two horses trained by Fonner Park leading trainer Isai Gonzalez. Its a Wrap, ridden by Fonner’s leading jockey Kevin Roman, is 9-5 on the morning line. Its a Wrap has three wins in three starts at Fonner, including a 6 1-2 length win in the Dowd Mile on April 9.

Gonzalez will also send Stephen’s Answer to the post with jockey Scott Bethke aboard. Stephen’s Answer along with Hold Tight, ridden by Adrian Ramos and trained by Stetson Mitchell, are the longest shots on the morning line at 12-1.

Convention, owned and trained by Greg Lebsock and ridden by veteran jockey Jake Olesiak, is 7-2. Wrath, trained by Gilbert Ecoffey and ridden by Bryan McNeil, is 8-1

“I was kind of hoping for a fuller field with a little bit more speed,” Hawley said. “My horse doesn’t have to be so far back, but he does have to have a little bit of pace. But I think we have it, even with a short field.”

But a win is a win, no matter how many horses are entered.

“Kind of one of our goals was to someday run in the Bosselman, and hopefully win it,” Jakubowski said. “But we’ll see what happens.

“We’re gonna have a good time. That’s a guarantee.”

Hoofprints

— Favorites have been dominating in recent days at Fonner Park, but that changed some on Friday. Crimson Trace, ridden by Bryan McNeil and trained by Stetson Mitchell, won the first race at 15-1 and paid $32.40. Ticker, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Mike Sorensen, won the fifth at 35-1 and paid $76.40.

— The combination of jockey Kevin Roman and trainer Isai Gonzalez remained hot. The duo teamed up to win the second race with Ready to Charm and the seventh with Malibu Rose.

— Roman also won the fourth race on Beau Gosse for trainer Grady Thompson.

— One day before a mandatory payout, the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot went out on Friday. The winner with the one unique ticket pocketed $221,059.80.