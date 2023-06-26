ST. PAUL — The runs came in a flurry for St. Paul.

However, after trailing 13-0 by the end of the third inning, Central City wasn’t about to quit, scoring seven runs over the course of the fourth and fifth to keep the game alive.

But the early deficit was too much for Central City to overcome, as St. Paul hung on to win 14-8 on Monday evening at St. Paul at Grover Cleveland Alexander Field.

“Came out hot,” St. Paul coach Trae Anderson said. “Just being aggressive at the plate and at the right time. Telling kids to get ahead in the count early and not let them get too far ahead. When you’re battling down 0-2, it’s a lot harder. Top of the order is really hitting. Bottom of the order stepped up big for us tonight. A good overall win.”

Central City coach Brandon Detlefsen said without a couple of their pitchers making the trip, he couldn’t pull Colter Lueders as early as he wanted.

“It was tough, and our guys didn’t shy away,” he said. “With our pitching staff right now, it’s hard. We kept Colter out there way longer than we should have because we didn’t have anyone to go to. Hats off to them. They were crushing the ball and got off to a great lead, and we couldn’t catch up.”

After the top of the first where Central City recorded a hit, St. Paul began their damage at the plate.

In that first inning, Ashton Meinecke got things started with an RBI double with one out on the board, bringing home Zandyn Weller. Then with two outs on the board, Braxton Heater smashed a double to the fence to center field to take a 4-0 lead as Ashton Meinecke, Levi Bader and John Placke made it around the bases. In the next at-bat, Owen Morris hit an RBI double that brought home Heater to make it 5-0.

Batting in the No. 2 spot, Bryce Knapp cracked a 2-RBI double in the inning that sent Shane Kosmicki and Owen Morris home as St. Paul went through their batting rotation. Weller scored the last run of the inning on a Central City error to give St. Paul their eighth run of the inning.

Central City went 4-up, 3-down in the top of the second, while St. Paul extended their lead.

Morris doubled on a line drive to center field to bring home Placke and Meinecke brought home Weller and Morris to give themselves an 11-0 lead heading into the third.

In the third, St. Paul scored two more runs. Kaleb Baker came home on a passed ball and Knapp scored Heater on an RBI single.

Central City made some noise in the fourth. Lueders got things started with a solo home run over the fence in left field. Then, Kayden Morner scored on a St. Paul error, Leyton Dalland scored on an RBI walk, and Terrick Gonsior and Toliver Scholl scored on the same passed ball to cut it to a 13-5 ballgame.

In the fifth, Central City added two more to cut their deficit to 13-7. Morner brought home Lueders on a single to right field, and Truman Ryan scored on a Dalland groundout.

St. Paul’s Knapp had another RBI on the other side, bringing home Placke to make it a 14-7 ballgame. However, needing just one more run to end the game and two outs on the board, Meinecke struckout to end the inning, leaving two runners on base.

After a scoreless sixth, Lueders hit his second home run of the game for Central City’s lone run of the seventh inning.

Morner also had two hits for Central City (2-10). They will travel to play DCB on Tuesday.

Heater and Knapp each had three hits for St. Paul (10-6). On the mound, Kaleb Baker threw three strikeouts and five walks in five innings.

Anderson said the team is playing well and has a good mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen.

“We’ve got some older kids,” he said. “We are put together by some kids that are going to be sophomores. Overall, we’ve done pretty well and battled.”

St. Paul 14, Central City 8

CC; 200; 520; 1—8; 5; 4

STP; 832; 010; X—14; 15; 1

WP—Baker. LP—Lueders. 2B—STP: Morris 2, Heater, Meinecke, Knapp. HR—Lueders 2.