CAIRO — Even as St. Paul endured a midseason swoon that saw the Wildcats drop eight of nine games, coach Bob Fuller encouraged his team to keep its collective eyes on the prize.

Fuller never wavered from his season-long message that the Class C-1, Subdistrict 10 was wide open and there for the taking. The veteran coach’s words proved to be prophetic Thursday night as St. Paul held off a late Centura surge to post a 43-40 victory in the final.

“About three weeks ago, we just said to the kids that they needed to put everything else in the rear-view mirror and go on from there because what counts is what happens in the last few weeks of the season,” Fuller said. “We just wanted to match Centura’s intensity and desire and tonight, I thought our kids showed a lot of true grit. We said before the ballgame that what it might come down to was who wants it the most.

“I kind of thought that in the last three or four minutes, we were that team.”

Sam Wells had a game-high 20 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals to lead St. Paul (10-11). The 6-foot-2 senior guard was 5 of 9 from 3-point range, including a triple with 3:47 to play, breaking a 33-33 tie and putting the Wildcats ahead for good.

“That 3-pointer by Wells was huge,” Fuller said. “It was just a great game. I’m thrilled to be a part of it — this is why we play high school athletics and this is why we coach.”

Not only did the Wildcats avenge their 57-51 loss to the Centurions back on Jan. 24 on the same floor, but they’ll now be playing in a district final. St. Paul has won five of its last six.

Fuller said a few new wrinkles and better execution were the keys to turning the tables on Centura.

“We put a couple of different offensive sets in and we felt like maybe we needed to play more man defense at the start of the game,” Fuller said. “The biggest thing we worked on in the short time we had to get ready was trying to break Centura’s press because we had trouble with it last time. I thought we handled it pretty well tonight.”

Bryce Knapp joined Wells in double figures for St. Paul, scoring six of his 10 points in the final 1:16. Espen Goettsche added eight points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 2:44 to play, but helped the Wildcats to a 41-27 rebounding advantage.

St. Paul won despite shooting 31% from the field (13 of 42). The Wildcats’ cause was helped by 15 offensive rebounds.

Centura also struggled to find its shooting touch.

The Centurions were 5 of 21 from the floor in the first half and finished at 34.1% (14 of 41), including going 3 of 15 from 3-point range. What hampered Centura even more was a 9-of-19 performance at the foul line that included missing the front end of four one-and-one free-throw opportunities.

“When you get an opportunity for free points at the line and you don’t take advantage of that, it makes it really tough — especially in a scrappy game like this where there were a ton of fouls across the board,” Centura coach Troy Bland said. “Other than that, I kind of thought we lost our cool a little bit in the third quarter. We let St. Paul get on a run and that got us off our game and it was difficult to come back from that.”

Jakob Ruhl scored 14 of his team-high 17 points in the second half to lead Centura (10-14). Trailing by 12 points with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter, the Centurions rallied to tie the score at 33-33 on a Carter Noakes 3-pointer with 4:03 to play.

After Knapp gave St. Paul a three-point lead on a free throw with 5.3 seconds left, Centura had a chance to force overtime. However, Ruhl’s long running 3-point attempt from 40 feet missed off the glass.

Bland credited St. Paul’s effort, but said the Centurions simply didn’t play at a high level.

“We didn’t execute like we should have, and shooting the ball is, obviously, part of that,” Bland said. “You have to score, of course, but I think there were a lot of other things we left on the table where we didn’t necessarily execute the game plan. In a tough subdistrict final, that’s enough to lose you a game.”

Now, St. Paul will await its district-final matchup. While saying that the Wildcats will no doubt be an underdog, Fuller said he’s optimistic.

“You just never know,” Fuller said. “I’ve seen really good teams have off nights. We’ve just got to give it our best shot, whoever we play.”

St. Paul 43, Centura 40

ST. PAUL (10-11)

Gage Sack 0-3 1-2 1, Sam Wells 5-15 5-6 20, Bryce Knapp 3-10 4-6 10, Espen Goettsche 4-5 0-2 8, Christopher Thomas 0-3 0-2 0, John Placke 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Kramer 0-2 0-0 0, Shane Kosmicki 0-3 1-2 1, Braxton Heater 1-1 1-2 3, Zandyn Weller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-42 12-22 43.

CENTURA (10-14)

Jakob Ruhl 5-9 6-9 17, Kellen Fries 3-14 2-5 8, Bosten Caspersen 1-4 0-2 2, Carter Noakes 2-4 0-0 6, Jason Fanta 3-9 1-3 7, Easton Brand 0-0 0-0 0, Keaton Lemburg 0-0 0-0 0, Weston Kroeger 0-1 0-0 0, Barrett Fries 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-41 9-19 40.

St. Paul 5 9 14 15—43

Centura 8 4 11 17—40

3-point goals—St. Paul 5-17 (Sack 0-1, Wells 5-9, Knapp 0-4, Kramer 0-1, Kosmicki 0-2), Centura 3-15 (Ruhl 1-3, K.Fries 0-6, Noakes 2-4, Fanta 0-2). Fouled out—Goettsche. Rebounds—St. Paul 41 (Goettsche 9), Centura 27 (Caspersen 7). Assists—St. Paul 7 (Sack 3), Centura 7 (Noakes 2, Fanta 2). Turnovers—St. Paul 15, Centura 13. Total fouls—St. Paul 21, Centura 22. Technicals—None. A—NA.